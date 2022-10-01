ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman City Council approves FY 2023 budget

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJ7eM_0iHTVdOd00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Friday, Sept. 30, convened for its last meeting before beginning of FY 2023, which starts Oct. 1. On the agenda were several items of interest including the budget for FY 2023, the appointment of City officers and City pay increases.

The City’s general fund went to $52,899,395 based on actual revenue collection this year with the budget increasing by 9% due to inflation. All City of Cullman employees will receive a 6% cost of living raise with an $800 additional supplement going to all full-time employees this November. The City will also absorb the 7.5% increase in health care premiums to employees.

Local sales and property tax will see $9 million going to city schools with another $1 million from the City going toward the construction of a new access road at Cullman City Primary School. An additional $600,000 will go toward the school system’s capital improvement plan.

Approved grant projects include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Warnke Road in the amount of $1.3 million. A Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for the streetscaping of Arnold Street, Clark Street and Second Avenue Northeast for $1.2 million has also been approved. Potential upcoming grants include funds for the widening of U.S. Highway 278 and Logan Avenue.

The street department’s budget is more than $7 million, with $3.5 million specific to paving.

The new pay scale for the Cullman Police Department and Cullman Fire Rescue was approved.

Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism will see work continuing on the new civic center complex with grants funding Depot Park green space expansion and OTR trails at Palomino RV Resort. Heritage Park, WildWater and East Side Park will see upgrades in the year as well.

Cullman Regional Airport will have $1.5 million for the construction of a 100-footx100-foot hangar, which will allow for vast improvement potential in the coming years.

Mayor Woody Jacobs shared news that the road reconstruction on Second Avenue Northeast did not meet inspection requirements and the subcontractor will be required to repave the project.

The following requests were approved:

  • A special event request from Emily Trahan of St. Paul’s Church for a Reformation Fun Run and 5k on Oct. 29, 2022
  • A special event request from Lynsey Todd of Warehouse District Merchants to close First Avenue Northeast on multiple Saturdays in November and December for Christmas in the Warehouse District
  • A special event request from Adam Clark of the Cullman Police Department to hold the annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26, 2022
  • A special event request from Karen Speegle of Seventh Street Baptist Church to hold the annual Fall Fest at the church on Oct. 30, 2022
  • A request from Puckett’s, to be located at 6076 Alabama Highway 157 for a restaurant retail liquor alcohol license which received a favorable recommendation form the City of Cullman Alcohol Review Committee
  • A request from The Venue at Cotton Creek located at 417 Third Ave. SW for a “Special Events more than 30 days” alcohol license which received a favorable recommendation form the City of Cullman Alcohol Review Committee

The following ordinance and resolutions were approved:

  • First reading of Ordinance No. 2022-32 to amend the department heads of the City of Cullman
  • Resolution No. 2022 -112 to enter into Community Service Contracts for FY 2023 budget that updates titles of department heads
  • Resolution No. 2022 -113 to adopt pay matrix job descriptions job classifications and pay increases for FY 2023 budget
  • Resolution No. 2022 -114 to appoint officers of the City of Cullman
  • Resolution No. 2022 -115 to adopt the annual FY 2023 budget

Public comments

When the meeting was opened for public comments, one city resident and three county residents spoke out against the upcoming Cullman Comes Out event on Oct. 8 citing concerns for “Christian values,” traffic logistics, Leninism, monkey pox, Satan worship and gangs.

City resident Boyd Langford asked for the special event permit to be revoked as “not even a mask over the rectum will slow the spread (of monkeypox) nor flatten the proverbial curve.” Langford voiced his fear that the spread of monkeypox is far graver than the COVID-19 pandemic and referred to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey as “the shutdown queen in Montgomery.”

Langford and another speaker also voiced concerns over possible traffic issues which they expect to come with the event. Cullman Comes Out, their event of concern, is scheduled the weekend following one of the city’s largest downtown festivals Oktoberfest. The following three speakers were residents of Cullman County, not within city limits, and voiced similar concerns.

An online copy of the City of Cullman FY 2023 budget will be posted once it is made available.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Harvest to Home: Agriplex reveals new facility plans at annual dinner

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex Board and Foundation hosted its seventh annual Harvest to Home Local Foods Dinner and Silent Auction fundraiser Thursday night at the Wallace State Community College Conference Center. Doors opened at 5:30, allowing guests to peruse the silent auction. The theme this year was “Harvest to Home: “It’s Good to Be Back Home,” celebrating the gathering of the Agriplex community for the first time since the pandemic. Agriplex Board Chairman Mike Roden revealed the plans for a new facility at the Agriplex. “This year, in order to house our current services and expand and continue our...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Homeowners in Madison County see propery tax increase

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Over 190,000 bills are hitting mailboxes across Madison County pulling in roughly $340 million. That’s almost a $50 million increase from last year. Homeowner Missie Byrd is one of many who have seen a significant increase in their property taxes. She says increases like...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCCDC distributes grants to area agencies and schools

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Community Development Commission (CCCDC) board members Cherrie Haney and Josh Speakman distributed grant checks Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Cullman County Economic Development office.   Recipients included:   Cullman Fire Rescue- for water rescue equipment Sardis Volunteer Fire Department- for LUCAS CPR device Joppa Volunteer Fire Department- for 12 P25 two-way radios  Fairview Middle School- for 32 new computers Industrial Development Board- for OTR graders Cullman County Bosom Buddies- for assisting cancer patients Cullman County Public Library- for the Bookmobile The Foundry Ministries- for high tunnels for crops  Grandview Community Center- for air-conditioning units for voting area Cullman Elks Lodge- for this year’s Cullman County Veterans Day Celebration Vinemont High School- for new Chromebooks White City Community Center- for building materials  Funding for CCCDC grants comes from taxes- Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) in lieu of taxes and beer taxes. Grants are capped at $12,000 and are not issued for more than that amount except under extraordinary circumstances, which must be approved by the legislators.  The CCCDC strives to maintain a $100,000 reserve fund, as advised by the legislators.  To learn more or to submit a grant application, visit http://co.cullman.al.us/cccdc/cccdc.html  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday following a brief outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Cullman, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
The Cullman Tribune

Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug.  Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Little Pink Dress benefit slated for Oct. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation’s (CCBBF’s) primary fundraiser, the Little Pink Dress benefit, is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30-9 p.m. at Loft 212  The CCBBF was founded in 2013, its mission to raise money to assist Cullman-area residents while they are in a cancer treatment. The foundation provides need-based assistance for day-to-day living expenses such as utility bills, treatment transportation costs, food cards and other approved needs.   Patients meet with CCBBF partner, Nurse Navigator Jessica Nicholson, to determine the amount of assistance needed. The foundation pays the bills directly; no cash is given. This assistance is...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.”  Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
The Cullman Tribune

The story of Lillian Foust Mobley: 100 years and counting

A lady of great accomplishment and longevity celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 22, 2022. She was born on Sept. 22, 1922, to Samuel Andrew Foust and Jessie Dodson Foust. She is the oldest of 40 grandchildren. Mrs. Mobley’s Foust family came to America (i.e., Peter) just a few years after the Revolutionary War. Peter was born in Germany in June 1776. It is very fitting that the Foust family name in Germany means “lucky” or “fortunate.” That sure applies to Lillian Foust Mobley. Mrs. Lillian’s parents were married in 1921. They moved several times in the 1920s and 30s. So, their...
CULLMAN, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man alleges he was forced “to work against” prison strike

Doyle Lebron Gregory being interviewed by Robert Earl Council about his forced transport to Limestone to work producing sack lunches for other incarcerated individuals. ROBERT EARL/FREE ALABAMA MOVEMENT. An incarcerated individual formerly at North Alabama Work Release Center alleges that he was transported to Limestone County Correctional facility to work...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Village Living

Garbage service changes begin this month

Amwaste will begin providing garbage service for the city of Mountain Brook beginning Oct. 1. There will be two collections weekly at the curb, and collections will be done Monday through Saturday. The first collection may include both household garbage and recycling. Materials collected in the first pickup will be...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Second Avenue#Sports Tourism#Alcohol#Linus Business#The Cullman City Council
WTOK-TV

Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden Pilot Club donates to Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Etowah County Sheriff’s Office representatives accept a $1,000 donation from the local Pilot Club at its September 22 meeting. Pictured, from left: Public Information Officer Captain Josh Morgan, Investigator Brian Smith, Pilot Club Secretary Sherre McGinnis, Pilot Club President Carolyn Hammond. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger) The Pilot Club of Gadsden...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council approves inaugural Christmas on Commercial event, resurfacing of Hopewell Rd.

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council this week voted to approve a new holiday event: Christmas on Commercial.   Maggie Soleto of Vintage Magnolias and Ashley Tally of Something Simple Boutique, both located on Commercial Street, brought the idea of holding a holiday market prior to the city’s annual tree lighting at Veterans Park to the council. The new event will be held Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Commercial Street.  With its transportation plan for the new fiscal year, the council chose to resurface Hopewell Road with funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act, commonly known as the gas tax. Hopewell Drive is not part of the plan.   A 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 with approximately 18,000 miles will be surplussed, and a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 will be purchased.   Discussion of heavy hauling ordinance No. 648 was tabled.  The next council meeting will be held Oct. 13. The work session will begin at 5 p.m. with the regular meeting scheduled for 5:30.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
HANCEVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Leaders broke ground on a mixed-lifestyle development in MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — RCP Companies officially broke ground on Anthem House, a $110 million mixed-use development in MidCity. This dynamic new development is designed to provide Huntsville’s expanding skilled workforce with a residential-meets-hospitality solution, including modern, efficient layouts, as well as vibrant, hotel-like surroundings and amenities. Today, RCP...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
styleblueprint.com

The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy