CarBuzz.com

The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain

The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Top Speed

This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity

Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
insideevs.com

Yamaha Introduces Three New E-Bikes For Mountain, Gravel, And Commuting

After introducing three new e-bikes for the mountain, gravel, and urban segments, legendary motorcycle maker Yamaha is expanding into the realm of electric motorcycles. In a YouTube premiere titled Switch On earlier in 2022, when Yamaha displayed its upcoming electric scooters and mopeds, the company disclosed its ambitions to introduce a new line of e-bikes. The Moro 07, Wabash RT, and Crosscore RC are new additions to Yamaha's portfolio of electric bikes.
electrek.co

Yamaha launches two new full-suspension electric bikes

Yamaha Power Assist Electric Bicycles, the e-bike division of Yamaha, has unveiled two full-suspension electric bikes in the YDX-MORO line. Two years ago, Yamaha wowed the eMTB industry with the Yamaha YDX-MORO line of electric mountain bikes. The new models featured the company’s proprietary and eye-catching dual-twin frame that included...
