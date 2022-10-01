Read full article on original website
George Krug
2d ago
hell no to many tax increases already no more tax increases they need to be lowered
Reply(1)
15
Father Flanigan
1d ago
Cook County FP are trash. Fishing sucks, half the lots are closed, trash everywhere including the 2 legged kind.
Reply
5
scumbag
2d ago
Its to keep his family and friends on the payroll. 🤢🤮👎
Reply
11
Related
Vote yes for the Cook County Forest Preserves
We have the chance this November to secure and enhance a magnificent resource that we all can enjoy—that is, the Cook County Forest Preserves. We can do this by voting yes on the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Wildlife referendum on your ballot this fall, investing additional resources in our beloved forest preserves!
Chicagoans will see no property tax increase included in 2023 budget, Lightfoot says
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that she will abandon plans to raise property taxes as part of next year’s proposed city budget. Lightfoot cited “strong revenue performance” and a low projected 2023 budget gap as reasons to ditch the planned tax hike.
Big News: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will no longer increase property taxes in her election year budget
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget will no longer include a 2.5% property tax hike as previously expected, WBEZ has learned — an 11th-hour deal sweetener as the mayor works to pass a budget amid historic inflation, all while asking voters for another four years in office.
Utility bills are increasing, causing inflation frustration | How you can get some relief
Do you qualify for utility assistance? One organization is looking to help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vfpress.news
More Proviso Suburbs Consider Legalizing Backyard Chickens
Marcia the hen, one of the chickens Laura Hunnewell’s family is raising in Oak Park, where backyard chicken keeping is allowed. Northlake and Forest Park are now considering the possibility of lifting their bans on the practice. | Provided. Sunday, October 2, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews.
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot reverses course under fire for scrapping fire lieutenant’s list to avoid promoting City Council adversary
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration did an abrupt about-face on Friday, under fire for scrapping a Chicago Fire Department promotion list and running up overtime to get even with a controversial City Council member who was second in line to be promoted. Human Resources Commissioner Chris Owen signed an order...
Critics inside city hall believe Mayor Lightfoot's property taxes decision was a political ploy
On second thought, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said no increase in property taxes will be needed next year. Her political opponents are skeptical. The mayor said revenue has exceeded expectations and that no property tax increase will be needed.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chicago mayoral election: Brandon Johnson garners endorsements, but hasn't yet announced run
The West Side resident hasn't officially announced a run for mayor, yet he has already garnered endorsements from the Chicago Teachers Union and United Working Families.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 12 weeks of paid parental leave for city of Chicago employees
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that all city employees will soon receive up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 4
We’re wrapping up our list of good things that you can find in each neighborhood of Chicago. Take a look back at Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3. 58. Brighton Park: Zemsky’s Family Fashions, 4181 S. Archer Ave. Zemsky’s has been clothing the Southwest Side’s working class...
wlsam.com
Deborah Witzburg: The City Needs to Collect and Analyze Information on CPD Lawsuits to Effectively Create Change
John Howell is joined by Chicago Inspector General, Deborah Witzburg. The city hasn’t learned lessons from huge CPD misconduct payouts. Why is that? Witzburg discusses a study showing that the city is not collecting enough information about the lawsuits and so cannot learn from their mistakes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjol.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
oakpark.com
Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal
Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
Reza's Restaurant in Oak Brook pays $17,000 fine related to wage investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) – A west suburban restaurant paid a $17,000 find for not complying with a U.S. Department of Labor wage investigation.After being served with a subpoena in June of 2020, Reza's, of Oak Brook, did not provide payroll records.A federal judge found the owners in contempt, and after a court order, they complied with the subpoena.The subsequent investigation found no wage violations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois jobs hiring: Conference at University of Illinois Chicago seeks to narrow racial wealth gap
"The racial gap, as far as disparity of wealth is just truly unbelievable, and I feel that for me as treasurer of Chicago, my role is to help break that gap," she said.
City calls for nonprofit organization to dole out $2 million in urban agriculture grants
Some of Chicago’s vacant lots will soon become urban agricultural sites under a program to fund growers. First, Chicago will need to find one nonprofit organization to administer a $2 million investment in urban agriculture.
wgnradio.com
OTL #833: The Italian beef sandwich defines Chicago, City Council semi-independence, Jonny Untch rocks Chicagoland & beyond
Mike Stephen discusses the story of the Italian beef sandwich (and how it’s hard to get a good one outside of Chicagoland) with Los Angeles Times food columnist and Oak Park native Lucas Kwan Peterson, chats about the semi-independence of the Chicago City Council with Geoffrey Cubbage of the Better Government Association, and talks to Jonny Untch about being a local musician and educator.
Lake County pol says he went too far in calling League of Women Voters 'hags'
A Lake County Board member says he’ll apologize to the local chapter of the League of Women Voters for what he called his off-color remarks.
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 11