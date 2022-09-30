Read full article on original website
Lippert Names Chief Culture, Leadership Development Officer
Lippert announced that Adam Kronk is joining the company as its chief culture and leadership development officer after serving as the Head of School at La Lumiere, an independent, co-educational boarding school with a mission to form character, cultivate scholarship and explore faith. Before that, he was founding director of...
RV Women’s Alliance Announce ‘Champion of Women’ Award Finalists
During their inaugural Educational Symposium, the RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA) will present the first-ever Champion of Women Award to a company and an individual who embody the RVWA’s mission to elevate, educate and promote women. From dozens of nominations, four companies and six individuals have been recognized as...
‘The Value of Video’ is Topic of RVDA Con/Expo Workshop
Erin Ruane has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience and is currently the vice president of marketing for Trader Interactive. He’ll be presenting an education workshop in the sales track at the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo on Nov. 7-11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Trader...
