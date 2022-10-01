ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Ian affects events in DMV, beyond

With Hurricane Ian moving up the coast, several events in the DMV and beyond have been rescheduled or canceled altogether. Prince George’s County residents step up and clean …. Accidental gunshot sends people into a panic at Maryland …. Scott’s DC News Now Weather Sat 10_1-22 Top Stories...
Maryland Task Force 1 Heads to Florida

FEMA activated Maryland Task Force 1 to help with efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian's path of destruction. (Video from Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)
Virginia’s response to Ian underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/car-taking-injured-boy-to-hospital-crashes/
