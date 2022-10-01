Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Ian affects events in DMV, beyond
With Hurricane Ian moving up the coast, several events in the DMV and beyond have been rescheduled or canceled altogether. Prince George’s County residents step up and clean …. Accidental gunshot sends people into a panic at Maryland …. Scott’s DC News Now Weather Sat 10_1-22 Top Stories...
dcnewsnow.com
Maryland Task Force 1 Heads to Florida
FEMA activated Maryland Task Force 1 to help with efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian's path of destruction. (Video from Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)
dcnewsnow.com
Virginia’s response to Ian underway
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia remains under a State of Emergency as the remnants of Ian bring rainfall, flooding and wind. For state agencies, storm preparation is shifting to response. As of Friday afternoon, some of the most significant impacts were seen in the Hampton Roads area. These photos...
dcnewsnow.com
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in DC just after midnight on Sunday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/car-taking-injured-boy-to-hospital-crashes/
Comments / 0