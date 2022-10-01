Read full article on original website
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Advanced economies need to change course on monetary policy as excessive central bank tightening risks sparking a global recession, UN trade group says
The idea that central banks can lower inflation with more rate hikes and avoid a recession is "an imprudent gamble," a UN trade group said.
The Internet Web Sites Most Visited in Each Country Around the World
From researching information to posting messages on various social media channels to purchasing items at sites where shopping can be achieved without ever leaving home, we all visit a number of web sites on the Internet. Being able to see how much time we spend on Internet web sites can be interesting…
The return to office compromise created a nightmare for middle managers
Managers implementing hybrid policies are feeling disconnected from company culture as they try to balance the needs of workers and their bosses.
KXLY
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Despite Uncertain Data
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave its approval to a new drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But approval of the drug, called Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate/taurursodiol), is bound to stir new questions, with some doubting the strength of data supporting its effectiveness. Patient advocate groups had strongly lobbied the FDA for its approval, however.
KXLY
TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’
Wade Herring didn’t know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok’s precision-guided ability to reach young...
KXLY
Do multimillion-dollar dinosaur auctions erode trust in science?
Dinosaurs are in the news these days, but it’s not just for groundbreaking discoveries. More and more paleontologists are ringing alarm bells about high-profile auctions in which dinosaur fossils sell for outrageous sums. The most recent example involves a 77 million-year-old Gorgosaurus skeleton that Sotheby’s sold for over US$6 million in August 2022.
KXLY
Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows
BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.
KXLY
Should you be worried about your money? Wall Street just saw its worst week in two years
Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
Singapore proposes new law to tackle harmful online content
Social media sites could be blocked or fined in Singapore if they fail to stop users in the tightly-controlled country from accessing "harmful" content under a proposed law introduced in parliament on Monday. Online communication services "with significant reach or impact in Singapore" may also be required to introduce measures to prevent Singapore users, particularly children, from accessing harmful content, the ministry said, without naming the platforms.
KXLY
U.S. Will Spend $266 Million to Bolster Public Health Programs
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government will invest $266 million to shore up the community and public health workforce using American Rescue Plan funding. About $225.5 million will go to 83 recipients to support training and apprenticeship for 13,000 new community health workers, CNN reported...
geekwire.com
After selling startup to Baidu, tech vets launch new company building AI tools for call centers
Seasalt is building customizable speech recognition tech for enterprise call centers. The founders sold their last startup to Baidu in 2017. The company partners with cloud communications giant Twilio. After selling their last startup to Baidu, a pair of tech vets are jumping back into the crowded space of voice...
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
Amazon Addresses New Tech's Security Concerns
With all the changes going on in the world, it's no surprise that many people still don't trust new technology. Nearly half of Baby Boomers (47%) are very concerned about data privacy on their mobile phones, according to recent survey data. Compare that to just 28% of Gen Z and it's clear that some things never change.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia to impose enhanced data protection law this year
Australia will soon be amending its Privacy Act as a response to a recent cybercrime. Recently, Optus flagged that around 9.8 million personal data of customers were hacked and dumped on the dark web. Optus is a leading telecommunication carrier in Australia. On Thursday (29 September 2022), Mark Dreyfus, the...
Jalopnik
Facebook Will No Longer Let Dealers List Cars, Suggests They Buy Ads Instead
Searching for a used car on Facebook Marketplace might seem slightly less sketchy on the surface than, say, using Craigslist, but those who want to definitely have ways to game the system. It’s not terribly uncommon to happen across dealerships listing duplicate cars for sale, often with absurdly low prices in multiple locations. It’s annoying at best and predatory at worst, so it’s welcome news that Facebook is cutting businesses off from the platform starting this coming February. Well, sort of.
Iran protests spark wider adoption of anti-censorship tools
Iranian citizens are flocking to tools designed to help citizens of blacked-out nations connect to the internet as their government tries to squelch protests. Driving the news: "Daily demand for virtual private network (VPN) services in Iran is up over 3,000% compared to before the protests," Simon Migliano, head of research at Top10VPN.com, told Axios via email.
Consumer Reports.org
VPN Testing Reveals Poor Privacy and Security Practices, Hyperbolic Claims
Whether you’re working from home or just spending more time online, you may have considered using a virtual private network, or VPN, to boost your privacy and security. A VPN is a service that routes all of the data sent to and from your computer or phone through the VPN provider’s own servers, or servers it rents. You download some software onto your device, and when you’re logged in, the VPN can offer some protection when you’re using free WiFi at an airport, library, or coffee shop by making it harder for network administrators to see what you do online.
The Verge
A new Facebook Marketplace rule could make it harder to find legit car listings
As if buying a used car isn’t hard enough, the misleading dealership listings that clutter up selling platforms like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp don’t make things any easier. In an update first spotted by a user on Reddit, Meta announced that it’s limiting dealerships’ ability to list cars on Marketplace, but this likely doesn’t mean those pesky listings will disappear for good (via Jalopnik).
