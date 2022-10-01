Whether you’re working from home or just spending more time online, you may have considered using a virtual private network, or VPN, to boost your privacy and security. A VPN is a service that routes all of the data sent to and from your computer or phone through the VPN provider’s own servers, or servers it rents. You download some software onto your device, and when you’re logged in, the VPN can offer some protection when you’re using free WiFi at an airport, library, or coffee shop by making it harder for network administrators to see what you do online.

