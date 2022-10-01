ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Despite Uncertain Data

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave its approval to a new drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But approval of the drug, called Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate/taurursodiol), is bound to stir new questions, with some doubting the strength of data supporting its effectiveness. Patient advocate groups had strongly lobbied the FDA for its approval, however.
TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’

Wade Herring didn’t know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok’s precision-guided ability to reach young...
Do multimillion-dollar dinosaur auctions erode trust in science?

Dinosaurs are in the news these days, but it’s not just for groundbreaking discoveries. More and more paleontologists are ringing alarm bells about high-profile auctions in which dinosaur fossils sell for outrageous sums. The most recent example involves a 77 million-year-old Gorgosaurus skeleton that Sotheby’s sold for over US$6 million in August 2022.
Herd the news? Wild boar piglet adopted by cows

BERLIN (AP) — A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet. Farmer Friedrich Stapel told the dpa news agency that he spotted the piglet among the herd in the central German community of Brevoerde about three weeks ago. It had likely lost its group when they crossed a nearby river.
Should you be worried about your money? Wall Street just saw its worst week in two years

Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
Singapore proposes new law to tackle harmful online content

Social media sites could be blocked or fined in Singapore if they fail to stop users in the tightly-controlled country from accessing "harmful" content under a proposed law introduced in parliament on Monday. Online communication services "with significant reach or impact in Singapore" may also be required to introduce measures to prevent Singapore users, particularly children, from accessing harmful content, the ministry said, without naming the platforms.
U.S. Will Spend $266 Million to Bolster Public Health Programs

FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government will invest $266 million to shore up the community and public health workforce using American Rescue Plan funding. About $225.5 million will go to 83 recipients to support training and apprenticeship for 13,000 new community health workers, CNN reported...
Amazon Addresses New Tech's Security Concerns

With all the changes going on in the world, it's no surprise that many people still don't trust new technology. Nearly half of Baby Boomers (47%) are very concerned about data privacy on their mobile phones, according to recent survey data. Compare that to just 28% of Gen Z and it's clear that some things never change.
Australia to impose enhanced data protection law this year

Australia will soon be amending its Privacy Act as a response to a recent cybercrime. Recently, Optus flagged that around 9.8 million personal data of customers were hacked and dumped on the dark web. Optus is a leading telecommunication carrier in Australia. On Thursday (29 September 2022), Mark Dreyfus, the...
Facebook Will No Longer Let Dealers List Cars, Suggests They Buy Ads Instead

Searching for a used car on Facebook Marketplace might seem slightly less sketchy on the surface than, say, using Craigslist, but those who want to definitely have ways to game the system. It’s not terribly uncommon to happen across dealerships listing duplicate cars for sale, often with absurdly low prices in multiple locations. It’s annoying at best and predatory at worst, so it’s welcome news that Facebook is cutting businesses off from the platform starting this coming February. Well, sort of.
Iran protests spark wider adoption of anti-censorship tools

Iranian citizens are flocking to tools designed to help citizens of blacked-out nations connect to the internet as their government tries to squelch protests. Driving the news: "Daily demand for virtual private network (VPN) services in Iran is up over 3,000% compared to before the protests," Simon Migliano, head of research at Top10VPN.com, told Axios via email.
VPN Testing Reveals Poor Privacy and Security Practices, Hyperbolic Claims

Whether you’re working from home or just spending more time online, you may have considered using a virtual private network, or VPN, to boost your privacy and security. A VPN is a service that routes all of the data sent to and from your computer or phone through the VPN provider’s own servers, or servers it rents. You download some software onto your device, and when you’re logged in, the VPN can offer some protection when you’re using free WiFi at an airport, library, or coffee shop by making it harder for network administrators to see what you do online.
A new Facebook Marketplace rule could make it harder to find legit car listings

As if buying a used car isn’t hard enough, the misleading dealership listings that clutter up selling platforms like Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp don’t make things any easier. In an update first spotted by a user on Reddit, Meta announced that it’s limiting dealerships’ ability to list cars on Marketplace, but this likely doesn’t mean those pesky listings will disappear for good (via Jalopnik).
