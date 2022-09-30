ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Watch: This PGA Tour pro threw his club into fescue in disgust after tee shot on par 3, ends up with 11 feet for birdie

 4 days ago
Golf.com

Presidents Cup snubs, Rory’s charge, Tiger and Charlie | Monday Finish

With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup and The Football in full swing, we’ve officially reached golf’s extremely unofficial offseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no golf happening — more on that in a bit — but it does give you some freedom as consumers. You should feel free to have Golf Channel on at all times, of course. But I’m here to tell you you’re not considered a bad golf fan if you didn’t watch the Sanderson Farms this weekend; there’s no legal recourse against those who don’t recognize the PGA Tour’s fall season as an entity worthy of your full attention.
GOLF
BBC

Ryder Cup: Europe captain Luke Donald says next year's tournament can 'unify' golf

Europe captain Luke Donald says the Ryder Cup is "bigger than any individual player" amid the crisis surrounding the LIV Golf series. Since the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV series launched in June, tensions have been high between LIV and the PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour. Donald, who replaced Henrik...
GOLF
Golf.com

How a double bogey became the HIGH of Michelle Wie’s career

Like many pro athletes these days, Michelle Wie isn’t too keen about that big, scary word retirement. Serena Williams, not too keen for that word, either. Tom Brady, not too keen as well. And Wie, not a big fan of the weight the word “retire” holds. “The...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
JACKSON, MS
Golf.com

Jay Monahan: PGA Tour, LIV won’t come together — and they can’t co-exist

Jay Monahan, in an interview with ESPN published this week, says the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can’t come together, nor can they coexist. The PGA Tour’s commissioner’s comments, taken during last week’s Presidents Cup, came as Saudi-backed LIV Golf will play its sixth event this week, with golfers who have both jumped to the upstart for large, guaranteed money, and been suspended by the Tour for doing so. The sides have also sued each other, with LIV’s lawsuit coming in early August and the Tour’s countersuit coming this past week.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners

If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
NORMAN, OK
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull

Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
GOLF

