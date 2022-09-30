Watch: This PGA Tour pro threw his club into fescue in disgust after tee shot on par 3, ends up with 11 feet for birdie

Read full article on original website
Presidents Cup snubs, Rory’s charge, Tiger and Charlie | Monday Finish
With the conclusion of the Presidents Cup and The Football in full swing, we’ve officially reached golf’s extremely unofficial offseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no golf happening — more on that in a bit — but it does give you some freedom as consumers. You should feel free to have Golf Channel on at all times, of course. But I’m here to tell you you’re not considered a bad golf fan if you didn’t watch the Sanderson Farms this weekend; there’s no legal recourse against those who don’t recognize the PGA Tour’s fall season as an entity worthy of your full attention.
Tiger Woods Announces Hero World Challenge Field—With an Open Spot for Himself
Woods, the tournament host, revealed 17 of 20 players in the exclusive field in the Bahamas, one remaining spot is likely his if he’s physically able to play.
Rory McIlroy falls just short of glory again as he comes up two strokes shy of Alfred Dunhill Links Championship winner Ryan Fox
Another strong week for Rory McIlroy and another near miss at St Andrews, where he came up two strokes shy of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. In what has become a recurring theme in recent weeks, the Northern Irishman delivered fine golf to reach...
BBC
Ryder Cup: Europe captain Luke Donald says next year's tournament can 'unify' golf
Europe captain Luke Donald says the Ryder Cup is "bigger than any individual player" amid the crisis surrounding the LIV Golf series. Since the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV series launched in June, tensions have been high between LIV and the PGA Tour and European-based DP World Tour. Donald, who replaced Henrik...
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will be 'part of this team in some capacity'
U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said at last month’s matches that even though Tiger Woods wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, he was still heavily involved in the team and strategy. Woods will likely wield similar influence at next year’s Ryder Cup, whether he’s able to travel to Italy or not.
How a double bogey became the HIGH of Michelle Wie’s career
Like many pro athletes these days, Michelle Wie isn’t too keen about that big, scary word retirement. Serena Williams, not too keen for that word, either. Tom Brady, not too keen as well. And Wie, not a big fan of the weight the word “retire” holds. “The...
Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory
One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.
Monday Scramble: Rory McIlroy goes 0-for-2 at Old Course; Mackenzie Hughes a winner after 2,142 days
Mackenzie Hughes clutches up for his kids, Ryan Fox authors a what-could-have-been moment, Rory McIlroy posts yet another good finish, Bryson DeChambeau drops bombs and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. In 2016, Mackenzie Hughes won in his fifth start as a PGA Tour member. “I felt like,...
2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Mackenzie Hughes. The 31-year-old Canadian survived a two-hole playoff with Sepp Straka to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2016 RSM Classic. Hughes shot a 3-under 69 to force the playoff and made a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure the win and earn the top-prize of $1,422,000. Straka, who lost to Will Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, will take home $861,100.
Jay Monahan: PGA Tour, LIV won’t come together — and they can’t co-exist
Jay Monahan, in an interview with ESPN published this week, says the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can’t come together, nor can they coexist. The PGA Tour’s commissioner’s comments, taken during last week’s Presidents Cup, came as Saudi-backed LIV Golf will play its sixth event this week, with golfers who have both jumped to the upstart for large, guaranteed money, and been suspended by the Tour for doing so. The sides have also sued each other, with LIV’s lawsuit coming in early August and the Tour’s countersuit coming this past week.
Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners
If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
Titleist’s Newest Pro V1 and Pro V1x Balls Released on the PGA Tour
Golf’s most popular ball usually debuts at the Tour's stop in Las Vegas, but a few trickled out last week in Mississippi.
Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull
Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
