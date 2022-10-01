Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
I-81 Troutville Rest Area expected to reopen by Thanksgiving
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Troutville Rest Area — located on southbound I-81, near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County — is expected to reopen before Thanksgiving to support holiday travel. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the rest area has been closed since May,...
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WDBJ7.com
Hundreds of customers will remain without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Utilities’ says they will be unable to restore service to all customer tonight. One of the areas they won’t get restored on Saturday is the Hunting Hills Road and Golf Club Road areas. Crews tried to complete the repair of poles damaged from a fallen tree on Route 41, but weren’t able to finish.
WSLS
More than 6,000 without power across the region as Ian remnants move through
Va. – 11:50 a.m. Update Sunday. More than 6,000 are now without power. See below for an updated breakdown. Check with your power company to see when power is expected to be restored. 1:45 p.m. Update Saturday. More than 36,000 are now left without power. See below for an...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
wfxrtv.com
Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian's impacts
Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie...
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
wfxrtv.com
Power outages in Danville
Danville and Pulaski residents brace for Ian’s impacts. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie Friday: Merredith’s Restaurant & Catering. Foodie...
wfxrtv.com
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
WSET
100,000 Virginia customers lose power due to Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Strong winds from the remains of Ian contributed to thousands of Virginians losing power. The ABC13 area has been battered with tropical storm force wind from Ian. Wind gusts were up to 40-50 mph overnight. Currently, 100,000 Virginians are without electricity. Specifically, Danville and Pittsylvania...
wfxrtv.com
First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane Ian
First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies with Hurricane Ian making it's way North. First responders on standby in Danville for hurricane …. Downtown Roanoke Businesses Prep for Storm, expect …. Virginia is a pumpkin powerhouse!. Pulaski County local church opens their doors to …. Foodie...
wfxrtv.com
Families displaced after tree falls on home
FOREST, Va. (WFXR) — Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says multiple families are now displaced after a tree fell on their homes. Firefighters say the incident happened on Edgeway Drive in Lynchburg on Friday night. Rescue 12 searched the apartments and deemed the structure unsafe for entry. First responders say...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Public Works department to collect hazardous waste
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg’s Public Works Department will conduct household hazardous waste and electronic recycling collection at the Turnpike Convenience Center at 2525 Concord Turnpike. According to the Public Works Department, the service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. until...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash along 221S cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Bedford Co. crash along US-221S at Enterprise Dr; Rt. 1415E/W (Bedford Co.); Rt. 1427N/S (Bedford Co.) is causing delays Sunday, according to VDOT. The right shoulder and lane are both closed.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. crash cleared after causing delays along 220N
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY: A Botetourt Co. crash along 220N near Valley Rd; Rt. 779E (Botetourt County); / VALLEY RD is causing delays Saturday night. The left shoulder and lane are both closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Franklin Co. crash cleared along 220S
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A Franklin Co. crash along 220S is causing delays Saturday night. The road is closed at 15mi south of I-581/VA-24, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
WSLS
Man injured after Franklin County hit-and-run
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is injured after a hit-and-run in Franklin County Sunday. Authorities say they received a call for a possible hit-and-run around 6:50 a.m. at the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook. The injured man was transported to a hospital, according to officials.
wfirnews.com
Shooting in Roanoke early this morning
On October 1, 2022 at approximately 5:00 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke, Building a multilingual city
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Iliana Sepulveda is a board member for Latinas Network – a group that connects Roanoke’s Hispanic population to resources in the city. She moved to Roanoke five years ago. “I was like where’s the office of Latino affairs and there was no office...
