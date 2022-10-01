Read full article on original website
‘Blonde’ Co-Star Adrien Brody on Marilyn Monroe Biopic’s Divisiveness: “It’s Fearless Filmmaking”
The Oscar winner, who co-stars in Andrew Dominik's controversial Netflix biopic as Arthur Miller, also weighs in on his role as a ruthless venture capitalist in 'Succession': "I’ve gotten so much love for it — I didn’t expect that." Share this article on Twitter. Share this article...
Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’
Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
'Blonde' Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'
The long-awaited film adaption of Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates has finally been released and has been met with a slew of criticism from major film critics. The controversial NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Sept. 28 and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.
‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas on Getting to Know Marilyn Monroe
When Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas was asked to play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Netflix feature “Blonde,” she spent months preparing and studying for the role. “It was very important to discover the real woman and bring all of those elements together,” she said Saturday at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
Andrew Dominik: Joyce Carol Oates defends Blonde director’s screenplay as ‘remarkably feminist’
Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote the book on which Blonde is based, has given her verdict on the controversial adaptation. The film stars Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe and features many imagined scenes from the star’s life. Oates has since weighed in on the Netflix adaptation of her...
James Bond Producer Explains Why They're Not Looking for a Younger Actor to Play 007
Separating the Facts From the Fiction in Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic, "Blonde"
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "Blonde," the new movie starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is more inspired by the legendary actor's story than it is a retelling of her life. However, there are parts that stick pretty closely to the facts we know about her. The film...
America is obsessed with Marilyn Monroe. ‘Blonde’ is about Norma Jeane.
For a moment there this spring, she was inescapable. In late April, Marilyn Monroe’s life and death were the subject of the Netflix documentary “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” which explored a handful of conspiracy theories regarding her relationships with President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert. The following week, Kim Kardashian made headlines around the world when she arrived at the Met Gala — so fashionably late as to be the very last guest on the scene — wearing the very dress Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to Kennedy in 1962. The week after that, the famed Andy Warhol portrait of Monroe sold for a record-shattering $195 million at a Christie’s auction.
Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby almost had a brand new Prince song
With his Elvis biopic wowing cinemagoers and critics alike, Baz Luhrmann is back at the top of his game. The American filmmaker is mostly known for his ‘Red Curtain Trilogy,’ which features rom-com Strictly Ballroom, the musical Moulin Rogue! and his unique take on the Shakespearean tragedy: ‘90s movie Romeo + Juliet.
First Look: Own Tv’s ‘The Hair Tales’
Today, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney’s Onyx Collective jointly reveal the key art and official series trailer for “The Hair Tales,” a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. “The Hair Tales” is a docuseries where six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey – lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.
Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Ocean's Eleven” and other films, has died at age 95. Silva's son Scott Silva told Variety that his father died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture...
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who declined Marlon Brando's "Godfather" Oscar, dead at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American civil rights activist best known for declining Marlon Brando's best actor Oscar for "The Godfather" in 1973, has died at the age of 75, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and her family announced late Sunday. She died peacefully at home in Marin...
