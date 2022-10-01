ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Blonde: Netflix users call ‘horrifying’ JFK scene ‘disgusting exploitation’

Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the...
'Blonde' Backlash: Critics Say Marilyn Monroe Netflix Film 'Revels in Her Victimization'

The long-awaited film adaption of Blonde by Joyce Carol Oates has finally been released and has been met with a slew of criticism from major film critics. The controversial NC-17 rated film hit Netflix Sept. 28 and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe. The film, directed by Andrew Dominik, tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.
Variety

‘Blonde’ Star Ana de Armas on Getting to Know Marilyn Monroe

When Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas was asked to play Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s Netflix feature “Blonde,” she spent months preparing and studying for the role. “It was very important to discover the real woman and bring all of those elements together,” she said Saturday at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
The Associated Press

Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
Deadline

Jack Ging Dies: Actor In ‘Mannix’ And ‘The A-Team’ Was 90

Jack Ging, an actor who had more than 50 film and television roles from the 1950s through the 1990s, died Sept. 9 at his home in La Quinta, Calilf. No cause was given Ging was best known as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on NBC’s The A-Team, and was a recurring character as Lt. Dan Ives in the detective show Mannix in the 1960s. He was also known for a supporting role in the final season of Tales of Wells Fargo, starring Dale Robertson. Born to farmers in Oklahoma, he served in the US Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged....
IGN

James Bond Producer Explains Why They're Not Looking for a Younger Actor to Play 007

James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson has asserted that younger actors are out of the running for 007 because the character is a "veteran," not "some kid out of high school." The search for Daniel Craig's successor has not yet begun, but Wilson and the rest of the team have an idea of what they will be looking for when auditioning for the role. According to Deadline, the James Bond producer touched on the 007 casting criteria during a recent event at London's BFI, explaining why "a thirty-something" actor is fitting for the character.
IGN

The Best Disney+ Original TV Series of Movie Face-Off: The Winner Revealed

Last week, in celebration of IGN’s State of Streaming 2022, we asked you to help us decide which Disney+ original TV series or movie was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Loki vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi and WandaVision vs. Ms. Marvel, the greatest Disney+ original film or movie has been chosen.
msn.com

America is obsessed with Marilyn Monroe. ‘Blonde’ is about Norma Jeane.

For a moment there this spring, she was inescapable. In late April, Marilyn Monroe’s life and death were the subject of the Netflix documentary “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” which explored a handful of conspiracy theories regarding her relationships with President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert. The following week, Kim Kardashian made headlines around the world when she arrived at the Met Gala — so fashionably late as to be the very last guest on the scene — wearing the very dress Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to Kennedy in 1962. The week after that, the famed Andy Warhol portrait of Monroe sold for a record-shattering $195 million at a Christie’s auction.
thedigitalfix.com

Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby almost had a brand new Prince song

With his Elvis biopic wowing cinemagoers and critics alike, Baz Luhrmann is back at the top of his game. The American filmmaker is mostly known for his ‘Red Curtain Trilogy,’ which features rom-com Strictly Ballroom, the musical Moulin Rogue! and his unique take on the Shakespearean tragedy: ‘90s movie Romeo + Juliet.
Herbie J Pilato

A Look Back at Some Christmas Movie Classics

They just don’t make ’em like they used to. Christmas movies, that is. Feature films for theatres. Motion pictures for the big screen. Television does a pretty good job with holiday editions of what used to be called “movies of the week.”
Talking With Tami

First Look: Own Tv’s ‘The Hair Tales’

Today, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney’s Onyx Collective jointly reveal the key art and official series trailer for “The Hair Tales,” a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. “The Hair Tales” is a docuseries where six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey – lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.
