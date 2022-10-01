ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Vibe

Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games

Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million. The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Christian McCaffrey (ankle) officially questionable for Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is questionable for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey returned to a limited practice on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he's "very hopeful" that his star running back will be available. If not, Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman will likely split backfield duties for Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings

LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Aaron Wilson
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 4 Fantasy Busts: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Zay Jones among risky 'starts'

As we get more matchup numbers and see how each team is divvying up touches, it's becoming easier to spot potential busts before they happen. Notice we didn't say it was "easy," just that it's getting a little easier. Surprises still happen every week in the NFL, and any player can still score a short touchdown or rip off one big play despite a matchup that screams "do not start!" We do our best to dodge those landmines in our Week 4 fantasy bust picks, which include Dameon Pierce, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Trevor Lawrence, Zay Jones, and Aaron Rodgers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy