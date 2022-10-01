Read full article on original website
WATE
Meet our pet of the week, Darla!
If you are looking for a new adventure buddy, our pet of the week, Darla, could be perfect for you. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Volunteer Legacy pairs UT athletes and nonprofits. Game of the Week preview. Federal court in...
PETS・
Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend
Homecoming is a Texas tradition as old as time. But what happened in Burkburnett last weekend is a moment that transcends traditions altogether.
Hardy Updates Fans After Tour Bus Accident: ‘I’m Alive’
Hardy is home and recovering after a tour bus accident left him and three other people with "significant injuries." Although he has yet to give us specifics about what happened and how bad those injuries are, he is thanking fans for their prayers. On Sunday (Oct. 2), the singer-songwriter posted...
'This is what we wanted our Lady Vols brand to become'
With a snip of the scissors, the vision that the late Pat Summitt and store founder Terri Holder had for Orange Mountain Designs became actuality for the Lady Vols brand. “Pat would be so proud of this store and where it’s come and how Terri has really taken ahold of it and just run with it,” said Lady Vols Basketball Coach Kellie Harper, who participated in the ribbon-cutting Oct. 1 to officially open Orange Mountain Design’s first store in Knoxville. “And now the partnership with Jeff (Goodfriend) and Alumni Hall and what they’re doing, it’s just really taken it to another level. It really has.”
