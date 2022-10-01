Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting
One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Founder’s Day: A celebration of 231 years of Knoxville. East TN man freed from Venezuelan prison reunites …. TDOT Smart Way traffic cameras show crash cleanup …. Coffee shop caters to special needs. 6...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Hawkins, Loudon County 911 specialists join Hurricane Ian response in Florida
The Hawkins County 911 dispatcher is part of a statewide team heading to Florida to help answer 911 calls and dispatch resources in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Knoxville woman with Florida ties helps Hurricane Ian victims
Here in East Tennessee many are trying to find ways to help hurricane victims. One woman who moved here after living through hurricane Charlie is now doing her best to give back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
WATE
Tennessee Treasures: Birthplace of Davy Crockett
Tennessee Treasures takes us to the home of one of Tennessee's most famous residents. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Volunteer Legacy pairs UT athletes and nonprofits. Game of the Week preview. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Who’s...
WATE
Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in the Smokies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bear cub was rescued after being hit by a vehicle on River Road Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue. The Appalachian Bear Rescue posted to Facebook about a Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger (and former ABR curator) Greg Greico receiving a call after a bear cub was hit by a vehicle on River Road near Elkmont Road.
Household hazardous waste collection in East TN counties happening Saturday
People in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties can bring their household hazardous waste to TDEC-run mobile collection sites on Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Myrtle Beach
Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday as a Category 1, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this week, it carved a swath of destruction across Florida.
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend
Homecoming is a Texas tradition as old as time. But what happened in Burkburnett last weekend is a moment that transcends traditions altogether.
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers
A Missouri farmer has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019.
Texas governor’s debate: Abbott, O’Rourke split on abortion, power grid, guns
Who will be Texas' governor in 2023?
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming
Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to "snakey crocodile-face."
Advisory committee reports Kentuckians want medical cannabis legalized
(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee on Friday. According to the committee's reports, 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis.
Comments / 0