College Station, TX

LIVE UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Mississippi State (3-1) returns to SEC West action on Saturday as the Bulldogs host Texas A&M in a 3 p.m. kickoff (SEC Network) at Davis Wade Stadium. Follow along here for pregame notes and live in-game updates. CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES MISSISSIPPI STATE vs. TEXAS A&M.
Jimbo Fisher defends scheme, program after Texas A&M loss to Mississippi State

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher defended his offensive scheme and the state of the program following the Aggies' lackluster 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on the road, a setback that likely takes the preseason top 10 team out of the national rankings this week. Texas A&M turned it over four times, gave up nearly 500 yards of total offense and went 2-for-9 on third down to fall to 3-2 overall.
Auburn opens as 4-touchdown underdog at No. 2 Georgia

Auburn will attempt to bounce back from a crushing loss to LSU by traveling to a place it hasn't won at since 2005, against the No. 2 team in the country. In its first road game of the season after a five-game home stand to open the year, Auburn has opened as a 28-point underdog at No. 2 Georgia, per Caesar's Sportsbook, for Saturday afternoon's SEC rivalry.
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football faces SEC road test against Missouri

(4Q, 9:39) Kenny McIntosh's 1-yard touchdown run cuts Missouri's lead to 22-19. The Bulldogs finally find the end zone, but it was not easy. Georgia faced a crucial fourth-and-1 from the Missouri 4-yard line, but the Bulldogs converted on a jet sweep by McIntosh, who just missed scoring. He finished the job on the next play by pushing forward for the Bulldogs' first touchdown of the night.
20 quick Texas A&M-Mississippi State postgame thoughts

1. Texas A&M lost this contest in all three phases of the game as well as its starting quarterback and a cornerback. That’s the most accurate summation I can come up with. 2. The preceding resulted in the Aggies losing the turnover battle four to one and also having a blocked kick returned for a touchdown. There were three game changing plays in Mississippi State’s end of the field.
Rising 2023 CB Tyler Scott decommits from Arkansas State

Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook three-star cornerback Tyler Scott has announced his decommitment from Arkansas State. “First of all I want to thank GOD and the whole Arkansas State staff specifically (coach Jay Simpson) for believing in me early during the process with that being said I will be decommitting from Arkansas State,” Scott tweeted Sunday.
