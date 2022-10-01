1. Texas A&M lost this contest in all three phases of the game as well as its starting quarterback and a cornerback. That’s the most accurate summation I can come up with. 2. The preceding resulted in the Aggies losing the turnover battle four to one and also having a blocked kick returned for a touchdown. There were three game changing plays in Mississippi State’s end of the field.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO