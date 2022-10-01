ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian causes limited damage at Lakewood Ranch pet rescues

Lakewood National’s Barbie Osterling and Waterside’s Jill Hennessey were busy picking up palm fronds and moving them to the edge of the Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue property so they could be taken away. Osterling didn’t have power in her Lakewood National home and was looking for something...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee residents grateful for shelters during Hurricane Ian

East County’s Marlene Pell has been living alone since her husband, William, died in April. When Hurricane Ian was making its way toward Florida, she decided to evacuate to Braden River High School so she wouldn’t be alone during her first hurricane. “I felt the Lord wanted me...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Turtle Watch director Suzi Fox dies

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Suzi Fox, a longtime former Island resident and executive director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring, died last week at HCA Florida Blake Hospital. Fox, 65, died due to complications following a fall at home on Sept. 24, according to family members,...
ANNA MARIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames. Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items,...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Devastating damage is now the reality for residents of the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood. Many of the homes were torn apart. “The roof is peeled off and then it rained, it filled the whole house full of rain and it’s all wet on the inside,” said James Harden, a Brook to Bay resident.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida

Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

All Manatee County residents have water service again

Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Despite damage, some Manatee County residents say they fared well during Hurricane Ian

Many residents in the Tampa Bay region are feeling lucky after Hurricane Ian spared them from the more severe damage it inflicted on other parts of Florida. But signs of the storm were still evident on the barrier islands of Manatee County on Thursday, a day after the storm made landfall in Southwest Florida. More than 100,000 people in the county were without power as of Thursday afternoon. Still residents say things could have been much worse.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

'She just lost everything': Myakka residents begin Hurricane Ian clean-up

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - First In Teams (FIT) damage assessment crews and inspections teams are working throughout Manatee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, brought down trees and powerlines. People living in Myakka City said it’s something they’ve never experienced.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County lists road closures

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

