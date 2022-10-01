Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian causes limited damage at Lakewood Ranch pet rescues
Lakewood National’s Barbie Osterling and Waterside’s Jill Hennessey were busy picking up palm fronds and moving them to the edge of the Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue property so they could be taken away. Osterling didn’t have power in her Lakewood National home and was looking for something...
Sarasota County community affected by levee break cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the area of Hidden River said they’re working together as a team to get their community clean after a levee break caused by Hurricane Ian flooded the area. The bad weather started on Tuesday for people in that area of Sarasota...
Longboat Observer
Manatee residents grateful for shelters during Hurricane Ian
East County’s Marlene Pell has been living alone since her husband, William, died in April. When Hurricane Ian was making its way toward Florida, she decided to evacuate to Braden River High School so she wouldn’t be alone during her first hurricane. “I felt the Lord wanted me...
amisun.com
Turtle Watch director Suzi Fox dies
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Suzi Fox, a longtime former Island resident and executive director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring, died last week at HCA Florida Blake Hospital. Fox, 65, died due to complications following a fall at home on Sept. 24, according to family members,...
Mysuncoast.com
Country Club Estates homes burn to ground following Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Homes in the Country Club Estates are torn apart, missing roofs and carports. Six catching fire and burning to the ground, two nearby damaged from the flames. Residents in the neighborhood quickly evacuated before Hurricane Ian. They left behind cars, golf carts, and even irreplaceable items,...
Mysuncoast.com
Hidden River woman and her animals rescued from Myakka River floodwaters in Eastern Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -There were some very terrifying moments for a Hidden River woman as she worked to save her animals. Susan Kucia fought the rising waters of the Myakka River flowing onto her property and into her home. “I could hear the water at 1 o’clock in the morning,...
Hidden River community's hope stands stronger than any storm
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — In the Hidden River community of Sarasota County, a compromised levee caused flooding from the Myakka River. Hurricane Ian has passed, but its impact reigns stronger. Fortunately, not stronger than the heart of one Sarasota County community. Sometimes all may seem lost. “My house is...
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood residents overwhelmed by devastating damage from Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Devastating damage is now the reality for residents of the Brook to Bay Mobile Home Park in Englewood. Many of the homes were torn apart. “The roof is peeled off and then it rained, it filled the whole house full of rain and it’s all wet on the inside,” said James Harden, a Brook to Bay resident.
Florida woman describes evacuating twice to escape Hurricane Ian's Florida landfall
More than 2 million people in the Sunshine State were under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders early last week days before Ian's arrival to the Gulf Coast.
Manatee County resources for residents affected, displaced by Hurricane Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As communities work through the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Manatee County is offering a variety of resources for residents and visitors in need. If anyone has been displaced from their home, the county said the First Church of the Nazarene, located at 1615 59th Street in Bradenton, has opened its Fellowship Hall. There is room for 100 people and anyone who comes is asked to bring their own bedding.
tourcounsel.com
This is the Magnificent Bradenton Beach in Florida
Bradenton is located in Florida and is an area surrounded by miles of rivers and canals, both fresh and salt water. Along the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico and into Tampa Bay, there are more than 15 kilometers of beaches, some of them sheltered with a good number of Australian pines.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
Longboat Observer
All Manatee County residents have water service again
Manatee County announced Saturday afternoon that water service was back for all county customers. Customers in mobile home parks and those on Anna Maria Island remain on a water boil advisory through Sunday. Although power has been restored to most of Manatee County’s lift stations, county officials ask that residents...
usf.edu
Despite damage, some Manatee County residents say they fared well during Hurricane Ian
Many residents in the Tampa Bay region are feeling lucky after Hurricane Ian spared them from the more severe damage it inflicted on other parts of Florida. But signs of the storm were still evident on the barrier islands of Manatee County on Thursday, a day after the storm made landfall in Southwest Florida. More than 100,000 people in the county were without power as of Thursday afternoon. Still residents say things could have been much worse.
Peace River and Myakka River flooded, US 41 partially closed
The Peace River has flooded after Hurricane Ian, causing parts of US 41 in Charlotte County to close
usf.edu
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Snatches Florida Fisherman’s Shark Right Off The Line
That bald eagle was gonna get hers one way or another…. According to FOX 13 Tampa Bay, a Dunedin, Florida man named Chad Rissman was fishing with his uncle Darrin Vick, when they noticed a tug on the line. Darrin recalled:. “We are just sitting there talking. The line got...
fox13news.com
'She just lost everything': Myakka residents begin Hurricane Ian clean-up
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. - First In Teams (FIT) damage assessment crews and inspections teams are working throughout Manatee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people, brought down trees and powerlines. People living in Myakka City said it’s something they’ve never experienced.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County lists road closures
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - There are still several significant road closures impacting travel through and within Manatee County. Rising water along the Myakka River in Sarasota County has closed I-75 in both directions from mile marker 193 (Jacaranda Boulevard) to mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Boulevard.
