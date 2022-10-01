Read full article on original website
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to ScammerZack LoveTulare, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.Mark-John CliffordClovis, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Neves sees water, public safety and housing as primary concerns for Kings County
Longtime holder of the District 1 seat on the Kings County Board of Supervisors, Joe Neves, finds himself in a familiar place heading into November — the campaign trail. “I see it as an opportunity,” Neves said. “The hardest part [of campaigning] is finding the time for it since we stay so busy, but I certainly do not dread it. I look forward to the interaction.”
sjvsun.com
Fresno lawmakers OK new plan for Armenian Town: affordable housing.
Flags were once again on the Fresno City Council’s agenda. Ceremonial flag raisings took a controversial turn last year with Mayor Jerry Dyer and the LGBT Pride flag. Dyer initially refused to fly the rainbow flag at City Hall, but after consideration he changed his mind in a tearful press conference with members of Fresno’s LGBT community.
thesungazette.com
Local college marks 45th year of service
VISALIA – A local family-owned college is celebrating almost 50 years of service offering high-quality training in medicine, business and technical fields across the valley. San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) has announced a private celebration for their 45th anniversary as a college. The anniversary celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SJVC Visalia campus located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave. The event will serve food and refreshments and is free for invited employers and community members.
Hanford Sentinel
Calcot facility for cannabis processing gets green light, facility will be first in the city
GBH Calcot, LLC has gotten the go-ahead from the Hanford Planning Commission to begin drying cannabis at its Hanford warehouse complex. The facility, located on the old Calcot property at 10210 Idaho Ave., will be the first of its kind in the city, and has 48 35,000 square-foot warehouses. The company initially plans on using only three for drying their product before transporting it offsite for further processing.
thesungazette.com
Lindsay PD get new cameras, new rides
At Lindsay’s Sept. 27 city council meeting, director of public safety Rick Carillo announced Lindsay police officers will now wear body cameras. Forty body cameras were donated to Lindsay’s public safety department from Arroyo Grande PD. The cameras will allow command staff to look over police activity and serve as evidence in case of a crisis or homicide.
sjvsun.com
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
California High Speed Rail construction road closure coming to Fresno
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced a two-week road closure upcoming near Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
Corcoran inmate walks away, found 2 hours later: officials
CORCORAN, Calif. ( ) – An inmate at a South Valley prison was able to walk away from the facility early Saturday morning, but wasn’t gone for long. Officials from California State Prison, Corcoran say they were unable to locate inmate Jason E. Lane around 3:30 a.m. and staff immediately began searching for him.
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Fatal shooting at Tulare dairy farm
Two people are dead and another was injured in Tulare County after a shooting at a dairy farm in Goshen on Thursday morning, September 30th.
2urbangirls.com
Former Fresno congress member charged with money laundering, campaign contribution fraud
A28-count indictment was unsealed charging a former member of Congress with multiple fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud. Terrance John “TJ” Cox, 59, of Fresno, is charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud.
Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD
SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
KMPH.com
UPDATE: Full list of the 85 U.S. memorial flags left behind at Parlier Cemetery available
PARLIER, Calif. — The local non-profit out of Sanger, American Legion Post 23, has gone through every single U.S. memorial flag they found and listed the names found on the pole of the flags. JD Bennett says his goal is to find a home for every flag to the...
Shooting at motorcycle club meet up in west central Fresno leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.
Fresno County ‘black widow’ killer passes away
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County woman convicted of arranging the murder of her husband in 1994 has passed away, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said Susan Russo, who was dubbed the ‘black widow,’ passed away at 1:47 p.m. on September 29, 2022, at a local medical facility, […]
Tulare Police investigate after student brings gun to school
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends. According to police, there […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
You can visit this Central Valley fair for free
CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]
