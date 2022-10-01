ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hanford Sentinel

Neves sees water, public safety and housing as primary concerns for Kings County

Longtime holder of the District 1 seat on the Kings County Board of Supervisors, Joe Neves, finds himself in a familiar place heading into November — the campaign trail. “I see it as an opportunity,” Neves said. “The hardest part [of campaigning] is finding the time for it since we stay so busy, but I certainly do not dread it. I look forward to the interaction.”
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno lawmakers OK new plan for Armenian Town: affordable housing.

Flags were once again on the Fresno City Council’s agenda. Ceremonial flag raisings took a controversial turn last year with Mayor Jerry Dyer and the LGBT Pride flag. Dyer initially refused to fly the rainbow flag at City Hall, but after consideration he changed his mind in a tearful press conference with members of Fresno’s LGBT community.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Local college marks 45th year of service

VISALIA – A local family-owned college is celebrating almost 50 years of service offering high-quality training in medicine, business and technical fields across the valley. San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) has announced a private celebration for their 45th anniversary as a college. The anniversary celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SJVC Visalia campus located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave. The event will serve food and refreshments and is free for invited employers and community members.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Calcot facility for cannabis processing gets green light, facility will be first in the city

GBH Calcot, LLC has gotten the go-ahead from the Hanford Planning Commission to begin drying cannabis at its Hanford warehouse complex. The facility, located on the old Calcot property at 10210 Idaho Ave., will be the first of its kind in the city, and has 48 35,000 square-foot warehouses. The company initially plans on using only three for drying their product before transporting it offsite for further processing.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Lindsay PD get new cameras, new rides

At Lindsay’s Sept. 27 city council meeting, director of public safety Rick Carillo announced Lindsay police officers will now wear body cameras. Forty body cameras were donated to Lindsay’s public safety department from Arroyo Grande PD. The cameras will allow command staff to look over police activity and serve as evidence in case of a crisis or homicide.
LINDSAY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
FRESNO, CA
#Politics Local#Hanford City Council
yourcentralvalley.com

Corcoran inmate walks away, found 2 hours later: officials

CORCORAN, Calif. ( ) – An inmate at a South Valley prison was able to walk away from the facility early Saturday morning, but wasn’t gone for long. Officials from California State Prison, Corcoran say they were unable to locate inmate Jason E. Lane around 3:30 a.m. and staff immediately began searching for him.
CORCORAN, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New area code coming to the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Vandals create $5,000 in damages at Shafter church: SPD

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Police Department was called to the First Church of Nazarene for a vandalism and burglary investigation. When they arrived, officers said they found damage estimated to be $5,000, according to officials. Police said they were called Wednesday around 6:15 p.m. and found damaged pews, paint on windows, broken windows […]
SHAFTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County ‘black widow’ killer passes away

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County woman convicted of arranging the murder of her husband in 1994 has passed away, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said Susan Russo, who was dubbed the ‘black widow,’ passed away at 1:47 p.m. on September 29, 2022, at a local medical facility, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare Police investigate after student brings gun to school

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department is investigating after a student brought a gun onto campus in Tulare. Tulare Police officers say they responded to Alpine Vista School after a school administration learned that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous day to show their friends.  According to police, there […]
TULARE, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

You can visit this Central Valley fair for free

CARUTHERS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s largest and longest-running free-gate fair returned to action on Wednesday. The Caruthers District Fair will run from Wednesday, September 28 through Saturday, October 1st. Visitors will be able to get through the gates for free, but will have to pay to enjoy some of the events inside the fair. This […]

