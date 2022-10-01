GBH Calcot, LLC has gotten the go-ahead from the Hanford Planning Commission to begin drying cannabis at its Hanford warehouse complex. The facility, located on the old Calcot property at 10210 Idaho Ave., will be the first of its kind in the city, and has 48 35,000 square-foot warehouses. The company initially plans on using only three for drying their product before transporting it offsite for further processing.

