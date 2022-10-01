ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw expecting third baby together

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3WLB_0iHTOrcK00
Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third baby together. Corbis via Getty Images

Toper Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw are expanding their brood.

The “That’s ’70s Show” actor, 44, shared the exciting news during a Friday appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” He also made sure to give his wife a special shoutout.

“We’re excited,” he said, further gushing of Hinshaw, “And I’d like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is.”

Grace and Hinshaw — who tied the knot in 2016 — already share daughter Mabel Jane, 5, and a second child who was born in 2021.

The actor told host Kelly Clarkson that he has noticed differences in friends’ reactions to each pregnancy announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kTHa_0iHTOrcK00
Grace revealed the exciting news on “The Kelly Clarkson” show.

“Everyone says on the first baby they’re like, ‘Congratulations!’ On the second, they’re like, ‘Congratulations,’” he said, jokingly adding, “And on the third baby, it’s, ‘Congratulations?’ — with a question mark.”

For her part, Clarkson, 40 — who shares children River Rose, 8, and Remington, 6, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — was ecstatic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nSTe_0iHTOrcK00
The "That 70's Show" alum and Hinshaw tied the knot in 2016. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uo19_0iHTOrcK00
“That’s exciting. Your family is getting even bigger, that’s good!” the “American Idol” Season 1 winner enthused, to which Grace quipped back, “Yeah. check back with me in about a year.”

Reflecting on the pandemic birth of his last kid during an April 2021 interview on “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” the “BlacKkKlansman” star admitted he was “very nervous” he wouldn’t be able to join Hinshaw in the delivery room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrGTw_0iHTOrcK00
Grace gushed about his wife while talking to Clarkson about the exciting news.

“Luckily, at that time in the pandemic, it was OK for me to be in there and the recovery room. Because it was our second, my wife was, like, OK if I went home,” he said with a laugh. “But I wanted to be there.”

Comments / 0

