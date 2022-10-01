ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Great British Baking Show’: Why Did Rebs and Abdul Take a Sick Day for “Bread Week”?

By Meghan O'Keefe
The Great British Baking Show “Bread Week” kicked things off with a mystery: where exactly were bakers Rebs Lightbody and Abdul Rehman Sharif? In just the third episode of the season, the two bakers were missing. So what happened to Rebs and Abdul? Why weren’t they there? And was there tomfoolery in their conveniently-timed absences? After all, “Bread Week” is one of the most notoriously difficult weeks in The Great British Baking Show tent! Were Rebs and Abdul really sick, as the show’s production team alleged? Did Rebs and Abdul test positive for COVID? Or were they playing hooky as a means to sail by Paul Hollywood’s most demanding challenges?

Where were Rebs and Abdul in The Great British Baking Show “Bread Week”???

If you were watching the opening of this past week’s episode of The Great British Baking Show carefully, you would have noticed that only eight bakers entered the tent and only eight benches were set up. Since this is only the third episode of the season, there should have been ten of each. Great British Baking Show host Matt Lucas explained that “both Rebs and Abdul are a bit under the weather this week.” He added a sarcastic quip that they were sending the two sickly bakers straight through to the final. (They are not. This was a joke.) This “under the weather” line was repeated by the official British Twitter handle for Bake Off:

So what the heck happened? Did Rebs and Abdul get COVID? No one will say what kind of illness struck Rebs and Abdul, but this is the first season of The Great British Baking Show to not film in a bubble since 2019. On the one hand, this means that bakers and the production crew get to go home to their families after each episode. On the other, that means there are more opportunities for folks to get sick be it COVID, a stomach flu, or just a plain old cold.

Of course, conspiracy theorists will say that Rebs and Abdul chose a convenient time to get sick. “Bread Week” is notorious for exposing weaknesses in otherwise great bakers’ technique. Were Abdul and Rebs — who had been in the bottom of the pack for the past two weeks — trying to get a pass on Paul Hollywood’s stickiest challenges?

Abdul is not really active on social media, but Rebs is. Rebs has been adamant that she did not take a “sickie,” as the Brits call a fake sick day, and was devastated to miss what she believes is her best event. Rebs tweeted: “I DID NOT want to miss bread week (it was probably my strongest week), I was forced to go home for the safety of all in the tent.” The way Rebs phrases this suggests not only was she feeling extremely confident about her bread baking skills, but that, yeah, she might have tested positive for the ‘rona. (The phrase “forced to go home for the safety of all in the tent” sounds more like a COVID situation than a sinus infection-induced sniffle.)

Rebs continued to double down via tweet that she was upset to miss “Bread Week,” sharing a sad selfie and that she cried.

Rebs also commented in response to a fan’s now-deleted tweet: “Bread week was actually one of my favourite weeks but I was not physcially allowed to be in the tent no matter how much I begged.”

So Rebs very much wants us to know she did not want to miss “Bread Week.” Abdul’s silence on the matter is staggering. (No, it’s not. The dude doesn’t seem to tweet.)

Because Rebs has been tweeting and ‘gramming through it, we know that she planned to make a Mexican-inspired smörgåstårta and a Lahmacun-inspired pizza for her Signature Challenge. Lahmacun is a Middle Eastern flatbread topped with minced meat, vegetables, and herbs, so it’s not a wild point of inspiration for a pizza.

The good news is that Rebs and Abdul will be back in the tent for The Great British Baking Show‘s next installment, “Mexican Week.” The bad news is Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith decided not to oust a single baker this week so a double elimination is on the horizon.

Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ on Amazon Prime Video, an ‘80s Throwback Horror-Comedy That Buries Us in All the Usual References

Now on Amazon Prime Video, My Best Friend’s Exorcism brings together two weary conceits to hopefully make them less weary: demonic possession and the 1980s homage. Grady Hendrix’s 2016 novel about teen besties who belie Nancy Reagan’s advice and Just Say Yes to an acid trip and reap the hellish consequences becomes a movie starring Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), who have enough on-paper talent to inspire a laugh or shriek or two. Let’s see if they succeed. MY BEST FRIEND’S EXORCISM: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In case it...
TV & VIDEOS
