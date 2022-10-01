LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Posts Throwback Pic in Honor of Barry Williams’ Birthday

Read full article on original website
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
In the early 1970s, Maureen McCormick was everyone's TV teen dream girl by way of playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch. By the late 1970s, McCormick established herself as a dramatic actress with TV guest spots on shows like The Streets of San Francisco, Lou Grant, and Vegas.
