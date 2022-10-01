Robby Washington, Miami Hurricanes 4-star athlete pledge, makes one-handed catch, scores 70-yard touchdown

Miami-Palmetto High School (Florida) star Robby Washington , the nation's No. 6 athlete, has built the reputation as an electric playmaker.

Just like his father.

Bobby Washington was a 2003 Parade All-American who rushed for 5,695 yards in high school.

On Friday, however, Washington's pass-catching ability was on full display, as he made a one-handed grab on a screen pass and took it 70 yards for a score:

Here's what 247Sports had to say about Washington as a prospect:

"A Swiss Army Knife of sorts that can impact the game in multiple ways. Blessed with the speed that everyone looks for down in South Florida. Under 6-foot, but should in no way be considered tiny. Featured primarily as a wide receiver his junior season. Uses quick feet to create separation at the line of scrimmage and then get vertical in a hurry. Competitive at the catch point and does an excellent job of tracking the ball once it’s in the air. Evasive in the open field and can turn what should be a five-yard gain into a chunk play as he will juke and race his way past defenders. More than comfortable taking a handoff out of the backfield – at least on Friday nights – and picks up positive yardage more times than not when his number is called on jet sweeps."

Miami's 2023 recruiting class is ranked No. 10 nationally and consists of one five-star prospect - IMG Academy offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa - and eight four-star prospects.