Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 41, Tampa Bay 31
KC_Kelce 16 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 14:14. KC_Edwards-Helaire 3 run (Wright kick), 4:01. KC_Edwards-Helaire 2 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 11:26. TB_Evans 13 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 8:50. KC_Gray 1 run (Wright kick), 2:11. TB_Evans 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :10. Third Quarter. KC_FG Wright 44, 11:26.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 2, Nashville 1
Nashville01—1 First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 11 (penalty kick), 30th minute; 2, Houston, Ferreira, 12 (Quintero), 39th. Second Half_3, Nashville, Zimmermann, 4, 90th+6. Goalies_Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco. Yellow Cards_Hadebe, Houston, 48th; Bunbury, Nashville, 90th+3. Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jeremy Kieso, Alex Chilowicz....
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 29, Jacksonville 21
Jac_Cisco 59 interception return (Patterson kick), 11:15. Jacksonville 7, Philadelphia 0. Jac_Agnew 4 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 3:50. Drive: 8 plays, 72 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Lawrence 24 pass to Agnew on 3rd-and-5; Lawrence 26 pass to Arnold. Jacksonville 14, Philadelphia 0. Second Quarter. Phi_Hurts 3 run (Elliott kick),...
Porterville Recorder
Oakland 10, Seattle 3
E_Toro (4). LOB_Oakland 6, Seattle 8. 2B_Díaz (3), Haniger (8), Frazier (22). HR_Langeliers 2 (6), Pache (3), Allen (4), Winker (14). SB_Brown (11). HBP_Cyr (Crawford), Selman (Toro). Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber. T_3:11. A_42,465 (47,929).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 48, Detroit 45
Sea_Dissly 17 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 8:24. Det_Hockenson 32 pass from Goff (kick failed), 6:47. Sea_G.Smith 8 run (Myers kick), 4:35. Sea_Fant 2 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 5:04. Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (kick failed), :00. Third Quarter. Sea_Woolen 40 interception return (Myers kick), 14:49. Det_Jama.Williams 51 run (Goff run),...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1
Philadelphia010—1 N.Y. Islanders020—2 Second Period_1, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 1 (Foerster, Frost), 3:26 (pp). 2, N.Y. Islanders, Palmieri 1 (Barzal, Nelson), 10:15 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 1 (Romanov), 15:18. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-8-8_25. N.Y. Islanders 7-6-10_23. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 5; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4. Goalies_Philadelphia,...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 23, Cleveland 20
Atl_Patterson 13 run (Koo kick), 1:20. Cle_Brissett 4 run (York kick), 7:35. Atl_Huntley 5 run (Koo kick), 12:51. Cle_Chubb 28 run (York kick), 9:51. RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 19-118, Hunt 10-49, Brissett 5-16, Njoku 1-(minus 6). Atlanta, Allgeier 10-84, Huntley 10-56, Patterson 9-38, A.Williams 1-21, Mariota 5-3. PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 21-35-1-234. Atlanta, Mariota...
Porterville Recorder
Adelaide 134, Phoenix 124
Percentages: FG .554, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 24-43, .558 (Ipassou 9-17, Ipassou 6-10, Ipassou 3-4, Ipassou 2-3, Ipassou 2-3, Ipassou 1-2, Ipassou 1-2, Ipassou 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ipassou 2, Ipassou, Ipassou, Ipassou). Turnovers: 22 (Ipassou 6, Ipassou 5, Ipassou 3, Ipassou 3, Ipassou...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Chargers 34, Houston 24
LAC_Everett 18 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 12:00. Drive: 3 plays, 25 yards, 1:28. Key Play: Adderley 30 interception return to Houston 25. L.A. Chargers 7, Houston 0. LAC_Ekeler 10 run (Hopkins kick), 12:57. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 4:22. Key Plays: Herbert 14 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-6; Herbert 15 pass to Williams. L.A. Chargers 14, Houston 0.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 25, Washington 10
Was_Dotson 10 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 7:05. Dal_Gallup 9 pass from Rush (kick failed), 1:04. Dal_Lamb 30 pass from Rush (Maher kick), 14:54. RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 13-49, Williams 5-48, McKissic 8-40, Wentz 1-5. Dallas, Elliott 19-49, Rush 2-7, Pollard 8-6. PASSING_Washington, Wentz 25-42-2-170. Dallas, Rush 15-27-0-223. RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-19, Samuel...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5
A-grounded out for Arenado in the 7th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. E_Gamel (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 10. 2B_Cruz (13), Burleson (1), Pujols (14), Carlson (30), DeJong (9), Yepez 2 (13). HR_Gamel (9), off Wainwright; Reynolds (27), off Zack.Thompson; Pujols (23), off Contreras. RBIs_Gamel 3 (45), Andújar 2 (7), Suwinski (36), Reynolds (61), Pujols 3 (64), Molina (24), DeJong (25). SB_Cruz (10), Bae (3). SF_Andújar, Molina.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 134, San Antonio 96
SAN ANTONIO (96) Bates-Diop 0-5 7-8 7, Richardson 1-5 1-2 3, Poeltl 4-7 1-2 9, Jones 3-9 0-1 7, Vassell 4-13 4-5 13, A.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Hall 0-2 0-0 0, McDermott 2-8 2-2 7, Roby 5-8 0-1 12, Sochan 2-4 0-0 5, Collins 4-10 1-2 11, Wieskamp 1-5 0-0 3, Branham 4-5 0-0 10, Langford 1-4 0-0 2, Wesley 2-7 3-6 7. Totals 33-93 19-29 96.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Caps Clash with Columbus
On Saturday night in Columbus, the Caps move into the back half of their six-game preseason slate and conclude a stretch of three road exhibitions in four nights when they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets. With their most veteran-laden lineup of the preseason to date, the Caps took...
Yardbarker
Reese’s Remarks: Flyers blanked by Boston
To start the 2022-2023 NHL Preseason, the Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center, winning 2-1. Today, the Flyers (1-3-0) visited the Bruins (2-1-0) at the TD Garden Arena and were shut out 4-0. Philadelphia started well. After the first period, they led the shot totals...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 114, Utah 82
UTAH (82) Markkanen 7-12 4-4 20, Vanderbilt 1-4 0-0 2, Olynyk 0-7 0-0 0, Beasley 2-12 1-1 6, Conley 2-4 1-2 7, Fontecchio 1-4 3-4 5, Gay 1-6 0-0 2, Kessler 5-7 1-3 11, Zeller 1-3 0-0 2, Agbaji 2-3 0-0 4, Alexander-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, Butler 1-6 0-1 3, Clarkson 3-10 0-0 7, Horton-Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Sexton 4-9 0-2 11. Totals 31-96 10-17 82.
NBA・
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 9, Atlanta 5. HR_Vogelbach (6), McNeil (8), Swanson (25), Olson (33). Rodríguez pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T_3:21. A_42,713 (41,084).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
E_Toglia (1), Muncy (12). DP_Colorado 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Bouchard 2 (4), McMahon (23). 3B_Grichuk (3). HR_Rodgers (12). SB_Thompson (4). SF_Bellinger (6). S_Serven (2). IPHRERBBSO. Colorado. Márquez W,9-13611138. Lawrence H,7100001. Bard S,33-36220006. Los Angeles. Anderson L,15-55622010. Jackson442223. Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second,...
Porterville Recorder
Saturday's Transactions
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from St. Paul (IL) and added him to the active roster. Optioned RHP Ronny Henriquez to St. Paul. Transferred C Sandy Leon to the 60-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez...
MLB・
NHL
Blue Jackets continue preseason at Carolina
The Blue Jackets are back in action on Monday night with a 7 p.m. (ET) game at Carolina. The game -- the sixth of eight preseason contests for the team -- will again be streamed on BlueJackets.com and in the CBJ app, as well as on 97.1 The Fan on the Blue Jackets Radio Network.
Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement
Johnny Hockey moved East, though not as far as everyone thought. The champs out West couldn’t keep the entire band together. And two teams with lengthy playoff droughts made some moves hoping to change that. Johnny Gaudreau joining Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL. Darcy Kuemper left Colorado for Washington after backstopping the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup, and former teammate Nazem Kadri signed with Calgary, Gaudreau's former team.Toronto is often called the center of the hockey universe, but this past summer it was Calgary being part of the biggest blockbuster trade: Matthew Tkachuk to...
Comments / 0