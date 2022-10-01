ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Parson’s Son BBQ closing in Fort Walton Beach

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Parson’s Son BBQ in Fort Walton Beach announced that they would be closing their doors on Saturday, October 8th. “All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Parson’s Son BBQ,” wrote owner Tom Harwell in a Facebook post.
