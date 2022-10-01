Read full article on original website
Destin Log
12-hour gator hunt on Choctawhatchee River ends with massive catch for Fort Walton Beach man
Sometimes you just have to toss out a hook, and that's exactly what Scott Fish of Fort Walton Beach did to haul in a massive gator last week. Fish and his girlfriend Tifanie Mills put in at Black Creek and headed up the Choctawhatchee River to hunt for a big gator on Sept. 27.
WEAR
WATCH LIVE: Sheriff press conference on Escambia County youth football field shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Bellview Packers youth football organization released a statement regarding Saturday evening's deadly shooting at an Escambia County youth football field as games were being played. The double-shooting took place around 6 p.m. at Bellview Ballpark, leaving a 22-year-old man dead and another injured. The Escambia...
getthecoast.com
Parson’s Son BBQ closing in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Parson’s Son BBQ in Fort Walton Beach announced that they would be closing their doors on Saturday, October 8th. “All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Parson’s Son BBQ,” wrote owner Tom Harwell in a Facebook post.
WEAR
Pensacola Beach's Red Fish Blue Fish restaurant celebrates grand re-opening
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A well known Pensacola Beach restaurant is celebrating a grand re-opening this weekend. Red Fish Blue Fish is fully operational after being closed for a six month renovation and expansion project. The kitchen has doubled in size and the staff expanded. Nearly 40 people are now employed.
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
WEAR
Hurricane Ian recovery to draw tradesmen away from Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Finding skilled workers to do repair work on your home may be difficult in the weeks and months ahead. The Home Builders Association of Northwest Florida says trade workers are already in short supply. Now, as South Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, economists are worried the situation will get worse.
WEAR
43-year-old Pensacola man killed in hit-and-run on W Fairfield Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 43-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. on W Fairfield Drive just north of Hestia Place. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 43-year-old man was walking northbound on the east shoulder of W...
WEAR
Pensacola man arrested for shooting at Escambia County mobile home park
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man was arrested for a shooting Sunday night at an Escambia County mobile home park. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. at Sabal Palm Mobile Home Park on Patricia Drive near Moore Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized for his injuries. White was...
Man runs onto little league football field, puts on helmet, hits child: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday and charged with child cruelty after allegedly running onto a little league football field, placing a helmet on his head and striking a child last week. David Alan Taylor, 41, was charged with disorderly conduct and cruelty towards a child. According to the arrest […]
Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
WEAR
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
Grown man dons football helmet, attacks 9-year-old at youth practice, Florida police say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse charged after he allegedly began tackling a 9-year-old child during a youth football practice. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said David Alan Taylor, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested after he apparently “ran out to the football field and was angry” after a player was tackled by Taylor’s victim. The boy started crying and it angered Taylor, deputies said.
WEAR
Crews put out early morning fire at Destin Honey Baked Ham
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Honey Baked Ham store in Destin caught fire early Monday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. at the location on Crystal Beach Dr. Destin Fire crews were called to the store for smoke and flames. Firefighters were able to put out the fully-involved structure fire.
DeFuniak Springs still without ER, but WCFR continues to expand services
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs residents are still traveling long distances to get to the nearest hospital. Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed in March and there are still no answers about its future. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are working hard take fill the void. The hospital announced in March […]
WEAR
Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts
Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects involved in murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for two people who they believed are involved in a murder that took place Saturday evening at a public park. Deputies said just before 6 p.m. Saturday they received reports of gunfire in the area of Bellview Ballpark. When […]
WEAR
Walk to End Alzheimer’s annual fundraiser event held in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Nearly 500 people laced up their walking shoes for a cause Sunday afternoon. It was the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's. Those who took part traveled from Community Maritime Park through areas of Downtown Pensacola. The walk is a fundraising event to support the efforts of the...
Vehicle rolls over, 1 transported by Lifeflight, another by EMS: Crestview Fire
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Fire Department was called to a crash that injured two people Friday afternoon. The crash happened Friday, Sept. 30 off Highway 90 after a car rolled over. One person was life-flighted while another was taken to a hospital by Okaloosa County EMS. Crestview Fire helped the North Okaloosa Fire […]
WEAR
Over 100 crew members from Louisiana, Texas leaving Jay for Southwest Florida
JAY, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian has been referenced as "the big one". As you heard from the Governor, a massive effort is underway to get those communities impacted what they need. About 50 trucks left the Escambia River Cooperative Friday morning, all headed to Southwest Florida to help tens of thousands of families start their lives over.
niceville.com
Black bears more active now, seen roaming South Palm Blvd. area
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Some residents living in the area of South Palm Boulevard near Riley Road and at the end of 18th Street in Niceville report seeing a black bear roaming in the area this week. The bear was reportedly first seen Monday or Tuesday by at least two...
