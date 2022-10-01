There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, and accepting some of those changes is a great way to keep mentally healthy. But you may also be searching for ways to look your best no matter your age, and having healthy, glowing skin is always going to make you look and feel fantastic. Great skin starts from within, which means getting enough of the right vitamins and minerals into your diet is one of the best ways to boost your complexion. And if you’re honing in on specific vitamins, Vitamin C is one you’ll want to spotlight. Vitamin C helps stimulate your body’s natural collagen production — and collagen and elastin are responsible for keeping your skin look firmer and smoother. “Vitamin C is found in many foods, but one can get it in abundance specifically from certain fruits and vegetables,” says Dr. Madathupalayam Madhankumar of iCliniq. “It is a water-soluble vitamin that functions as an antioxidant, helps in collagen production, promotes skin health, boosts immunity, and many more.”

