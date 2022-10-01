Read full article on original website
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
Dermatologists Say These 2 Super-Dehydrating Skincare Ingredients Cause Dryness And Wrinkles
Beautiful skin is an attainable goal — and age isn’t a barrier. Whether you’re dealing with hormonal acne or trying to ward off dryness and fine lines, skin concerns come at every age — the key to overcoming them is knowing what ingredients are in your products and what exactly they do.
An anti-ageing moisturiser will plump up skin and minimise wrinkles during the winter
Something that a lot of us neglect to do is make sure our skin is as hydrated as possible. No matter what your skin type, moisturising is a must - especially at this time of year, as the changing weather can wreak havoc with our skin. The drier our skin...
A 92-year-old used sunscreen on her face but not her neck for more than 40 years. The sun damage can be seen in one striking photo.
UV light, an invisible form of radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds, can cause irreversible discoloration and wrinkles.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
The Skincare Product You Should Stop Using ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Skin!
If you have sensitive, acne-prone or textured skin, it is vital to find the right skincare products to nourish and hydrate your complexion, rather than those that may cause the opposite outcome (irritation, redness, acne, etc). We reached out to skincare experts and dermatologists to learn more about fragrances in common skincare products, and how this ingredient— sometimes found in your moisturizer— can negatively impact your skin health. Read on for tips, insight and suggestions from Dr. Alpana Mohta, MBBS, MD, DNB, certified dermatologist and board member at Better Goods and Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
5 Vitamin C-Rich Foods That Boost Collagen And Get Rid Of Wrinkles Fast
There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles — and aging is an absolutely natural part of life. Your skin will go through a number of changes as you age, and accepting some of those changes is a great way to keep mentally healthy. But you may also be searching for ways to look your best no matter your age, and having healthy, glowing skin is always going to make you look and feel fantastic. Great skin starts from within, which means getting enough of the right vitamins and minerals into your diet is one of the best ways to boost your complexion. And if you’re honing in on specific vitamins, Vitamin C is one you’ll want to spotlight. Vitamin C helps stimulate your body’s natural collagen production — and collagen and elastin are responsible for keeping your skin look firmer and smoother. “Vitamin C is found in many foods, but one can get it in abundance specifically from certain fruits and vegetables,” says Dr. Madathupalayam Madhankumar of iCliniq. “It is a water-soluble vitamin that functions as an antioxidant, helps in collagen production, promotes skin health, boosts immunity, and many more.”
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
The Surprising Food That’s So Bad For Thinning Hair, According To Experts
When it comes to healthy, voluminous and radiant hair, eating a well-balanced diet full of protein and other nutrients is essential. With that said, some foods are better for your tresses than others, and if you’re noticing hair loss or thinning strands, looking into your diet can help. We checked in with doctors, dermatologists and hair experts to learn more about one popular and common food that might surprise you in its impact to negatively effect your locks if eaten often. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, dermatologist and medical consultant of Better Goods and Dr. Yoram Harth, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Medical Director of MDhair.
Nail Slugging Is the Secret to Healthy, Strong Nails
Beauty trends come and go, but there's one that's stood the test of time: slugging. Slugging has made its way to our skin, hair, body — and now, nails. But it makes sense, seeing as few things can be as irritating as having dry, chapped cuticles and nails, which can both be painful and lead to nail breakage.
The One Ingredient You Should Be Eating In Your Diet Over 40 For Younger-Looking Skin: Selenium
Improving your diet can lead to more radiant, youthful-esque skin at any age, but if you’re looking to promote a more noticeable glow over 40, a selenium-rich diet could be especially beneficial for your goals. We checked in with a doctor, skincare and skin health expert to learn more about the many benefits of the micronutrient when it comes to healthy aging skin, and for tips on how to add more of it to your daily menu. Read on for insight from Dr. Simran Sethi, founder and CEO of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness MedSpa, and skin by Dr. Simran Sethi.
Hyaluronic Acid for Skin: The Benefits and 8 Best Products To Try
So we all know hyaluronic acid to be the MVP of skincare—or, at least, that’s what you’ve read/heard/seen in every single article, commercial, and product description for the past year, right? (We get it, hyaluronic acid—YOU’RE POPULAR.) And although, yes, this little ingredient is usually the key to plump, glowing skin, it still needs to be used correctly or it could make your face sincerely unhappy. So if you have officially reached peak levels of confusion about WTF hyaluronic acid even is and how to use it, please allow myself and the experts to explain everything you need to know about hyaluronic acid for skin and the correct way to use it in your skincare routine.
Meet LYMA, the luxury beauty laser worth investing in for your skin
Out of all the beauty tools on the market, a skin laser is something that’s a surefire splurge — a splurge you may have a ton of questions about. You may ask “How do I know if a beauty laser will work for me?” or “Is a beauty laser safe for my skin type?” These are all valid questions, especially if you’re going to drop a pretty penny on one of these services.
