Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Pronouns and gender identity
Right-wing Christians are not usually associated with grammar disputes, but they seem to find themselves obligated to defend the position that the English language’s third-person personal pronouns replicate God’s decrees regarding sexuality. Those Christians, admittedly, have their own problems with pronouns, at least when it comes to referring to God. Fundamentalists and Mormons commonly use “he,” since that pronoun seems to follow from the notion that God is “our father,” either symbolically or actually, as well as perhaps from the assumption that Christ was male and somehow became one with God.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Pregnant women will face 'grave' harm if abortion stay is reversed
Women are second-class citizens. That’s the message Sen. Chuck Winder and Rep. Scott Bedke are sending in their motion to reconsider Judge Winmill’s extremely narrow stay of Idaho’s abortion ban. The two legislators will pay out hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars solely to put the lives of women at dire risk if they have serious pregnancy complications.
Opinion: The Cycle of Life And Moving On
We all have experienced loss in our lives, whether in the way of losing a loved one, a job, or even something as benign as our hair. In each case, the struggle is real, and should not be taken lightly.
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the University of Idaho and Boise State University forms the latest restrictions in a state that already has some of the nation's strictest abortion laws. ...
