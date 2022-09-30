Right-wing Christians are not usually associated with grammar disputes, but they seem to find themselves obligated to defend the position that the English language’s third-person personal pronouns replicate God’s decrees regarding sexuality. Those Christians, admittedly, have their own problems with pronouns, at least when it comes to referring to God. Fundamentalists and Mormons commonly use “he,” since that pronoun seems to follow from the notion that God is “our father,” either symbolically or actually, as well as perhaps from the assumption that Christ was male and somehow became one with God.

