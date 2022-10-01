ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

clayconews.com

Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee

SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
CARTHAGE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Drug Investigation leads to three arrests for multiple drug related charges

Sergeant Junior Fields and Assistant Chief Jared Smith conducted a drug investigation in which Pamela Leach, 40 of Carthage, agreed to deliver a ball of methamphetamine in exchange for 60 Percocet pills to an unidentified individual. Upon arrival to a business in Carthage officers initiated a stop of the Chevy Malibu known to be driven by Leach.
CARTHAGE, TN
WSMV

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two children in Van Buren County

SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) -TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert late Friday night for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark. The two children were last known to be in the custody of their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford, Navaeh’s non-custodial father. They were last seen in Spencer, Tennessee. Nevaeh...
SPENCER, TN
WSMV

Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash

Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
MANCHESTER, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder

A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Him?

(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBIR

Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
visitcookevilletn.com

The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)

​​The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
COOKEVILLE, TN

