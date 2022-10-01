Read full article on original website
Carthage Homeowner Jailed After Shooting in Smith County, Tennessee
SMITH COUNTY, TN – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has resulted in the arrest of a Carthage woman on an aggravated assault charge. On September 29th, 2022, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents joined...
5 arrested on drug charges in Putnam County
Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office -- with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) -- for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.
fox17.com
Five arrested in Putnam Co. for selling, distributing dangerous drugs including fentanyl
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — U.S. Marshals and Putnam County deputies have arrested five people on various drug-related charges. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigations weeks ago. Deputies took a handful of people into custody for selling and distributing illegal drugs across the county. See their charges below.
smithcountyinsider.com
Drug Investigation leads to three arrests for multiple drug related charges
Sergeant Junior Fields and Assistant Chief Jared Smith conducted a drug investigation in which Pamela Leach, 40 of Carthage, agreed to deliver a ball of methamphetamine in exchange for 60 Percocet pills to an unidentified individual. Upon arrival to a business in Carthage officers initiated a stop of the Chevy Malibu known to be driven by Leach.
Body found inside burning car at Wilson County boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Trying to Determine Identity of Suspects in Stolen Spirits Case
(Smyrna, TN) Here's a story to lift your spirits... In Smyrna, the police department has released images captured on an in-store security camera of two and possibly three women who are accused of actually shoplifting a variety of spirits. The alleged incident took place at a local liquor store. The...
WSMV
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for two children in Van Buren County
SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) -TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert late Friday night for 9-year-old Navaeh Ford and 12-year-old Cyrus Clark. The two children were last known to be in the custody of their non-custodial mother and Keenan Ford, Navaeh’s non-custodial father. They were last seen in Spencer, Tennessee. Nevaeh...
WSMV
Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.
Tennessee man arrested for soliciting 13-year-old on dark web
An Anderson man was arrested Tuesday night after traveling to Tennessee to solicit a 13-year-old girl for sexual activity.
Victim Identified in Murfreesboro Fatal Shooting in Fast-food Restaurant Parking Lot
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Washington of Murfreesboro. Investigators believe Washington and another man got into an altercation outside the S. Rutherford Blvd. fast-food restaurant and exchanged gunfire. Washington was...
fox17.com
Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash
Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
Murfreesboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar...
Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking lot
The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the McDonald's on South Rutherford Boulevard.
WSMV
Several businesses evacuated after severed gas line
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters evacuated several businesses after a construction worker severed a gas line in the parking lot of Champy’s restaurant at 1290 NW Broad St. On Saturday, around 10:35 a.m. MFRD monitored several restaurant employees and called Rutherford County EMS. All of...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Him?
(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
visitcookevilletn.com
The Apple Truck is Coming to Cookeville, TN Oct. 10/2 (3:30 PM - 5 PM)
The Apple Truck, an Ann Arbor-based traveling food truck that delivers farm-fresh, flavorful, juicy Michigan apples and cider to 130 plus stops in eight states. The Great Lakes and our cool climate make for some of the juiciest and flavorful apples available. We partner directly with hometown farmers and have the mission of selecting the best farm-fresh apples and delivering them to your hands within hours of being picked. Our apples are so good that many customers even start eating them before they leave the parking lot. Instant gratification!
