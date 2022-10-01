LA Council Resolution  Declares Friday `Bros Day' in City for LGBTQ+ Film

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell introduced a resolution declaring Friday "Bros Day" in Los Angeles in honor of the release of the first gay romantic comedy from a major movie studio featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.

O'Farrell's motion was seconded by all council members.

"Bros," distributed by Universal Pictures and starring Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and Bowen Yang, was released in theaters nationwide Friday.

"Representation matters, and as a proud openly gay man I'm excited and encouraged to mark this milestone," O'Farrell said. "Even though the LGBTQ+ community has made so much progress in recent years, we know that we must not take any of it for granted, and there are still forces at work that want to set us back."

O'Farrell's office called the film "trailblazing."

"It's incredibly important that queer people see themselves widely represented in our arts and culture," O'Farrell said. "The release of Bros is a milestone in cinematic history, and an affirmation that LGBTQ+ people, and our relationships, should be celebrated."