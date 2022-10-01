ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Council Resolution  Declares Friday `Bros Day' in City for LGBTQ+ Film

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q9t1z_0iHTLpof00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell introduced a resolution declaring Friday "Bros Day" in Los Angeles in honor of the release of the first gay romantic comedy from a major movie studio featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast.

O'Farrell's motion was seconded by all council members.

"Bros," distributed by Universal Pictures and starring Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane and Bowen Yang, was released in theaters nationwide Friday.

"Representation matters, and as a proud openly gay man I'm excited and encouraged to mark this milestone," O'Farrell said. "Even though the LGBTQ+ community has made so much progress in recent years, we know that we must not take any of it for granted, and there are still forces at work that want to set us back."

O'Farrell's office called the film "trailblazing."

"It's incredibly important that queer people see themselves widely represented in our arts and culture," O'Farrell said. "The release of Bros is a milestone in cinematic history, and an affirmation that LGBTQ+ people, and our relationships, should be celebrated."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
thecorsaironline.com

'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles

Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Macfarlane
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Bowen Yang
spectrumnews1.com

Maebe A. Girl seeks to be first openly trans, nonbinary member of Congress

LOS ANGELES — A drag queen, an ordained minister, a Silver Lake Neighborhood Council woman and a U.S. congressional candidate. Maebe A. Girl became the first trans nonbinary person to advance to a general election for a House seat, securing 12.8% of the vote in the crowded race to represent California’s 30th District.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cedars-Sinai sued for discrimination by fired Armenian employee

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center employee is suing the hospital, alleging she was wrongfully fired in June after 24 years at the facility on a pretext of stealing a Russian tea set in order to hide management’s discriminatory reasons. The Los Angeles Superior Court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Racism#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy