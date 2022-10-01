ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Harbaugh Cost the Ravens the Game

The Ravens led the Bills throughout the first half on Sunday but then sputtered in the 2nd half eventually letting Josh Allen orchestrate a game winning drive for Buffalo. Ben Maller says decisions by John Harbaugh led directly to the Ravens loss.
Lamar Jackson turned a certain sack into an absurd play for the Ravens

There is no one in NFL history quite like Lamar Jackson. Prime Michael Vick was just as dynamic as a scrambler, but it feels like Jackson is the most elusive quarterback in league history, whether he’s using his legs to gain yards on the ground, or make defenders miss before throwing a pass. In Week 4 against the mighty Buffalo Bills, Jackson had one of the most impressive escapes of his career.
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
