Marcus Peters goes at it with John Harbaugh during Ravens meltdown vs. Bills
The Baltimore Ravens were in great shape to finish Week 4 alone on top of the AFC North after the Browns fell earlier in the day. All Baltimore had to do was not blow a 20-3 lead at home to the Bills. Spoiler: Baltimore did, in fact, blow a 20-3...
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
John Harbaugh Cost the Ravens the Game
The Ravens led the Bills throughout the first half on Sunday but then sputtered in the 2nd half eventually letting Josh Allen orchestrate a game winning drive for Buffalo. Ben Maller says decisions by John Harbaugh led directly to the Ravens loss.
Deseret News
The Next Patrick Mahomes Is...Patrick Mahomes
As we constantly search for the next groundbreaking quarterback, Mahomes is proving that he is still that guy.
SB Nation
Lamar Jackson turned a certain sack into an absurd play for the Ravens
There is no one in NFL history quite like Lamar Jackson. Prime Michael Vick was just as dynamic as a scrambler, but it feels like Jackson is the most elusive quarterback in league history, whether he’s using his legs to gain yards on the ground, or make defenders miss before throwing a pass. In Week 4 against the mighty Buffalo Bills, Jackson had one of the most impressive escapes of his career.
Mike McDaniel Addresses the Controversial Tua Tagovailoa Decision
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended the team's handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hours after he experienced head and neck injuries on Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals days after experiencing a prior head injury.
Drue Tranquill: We All Feel for Tua Tagovailoa
Los Angeles Chargers LB Drue Tranquill joins Doug Gottlieb on The Doug Gottlieb Show.
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie ruled out vs. Ravens
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has been ruled out against the Ravens due to a concussion. During the Week 4 contest, McKenzie caught a second-half pass over the middle. McKenzie was met by two Ravens defenders and was slow to get up. After, the team announced that McKenzie was being...
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett replaces Mitch Trubisky as Steelers' QB vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback change on Sunday. Pittsburgh benched veteran Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett during the team's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Pickett came into the game for the Steelers' first offensive series of the second half. Pittsburgh was facing...
Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL Week 4 'Upset of the Week' Betting Pick
Colin Cowherd says this Week 4 NFL matchup is his 'Upset of the Week' pick.
Celtics Agree To Deal With a Former Perennial All-Star: Report
The Boston Celtics have reportedly reached a deal with this former NBA All-Star.
The Second Coming of Trevor Lawrence
Tonight on the Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, the two best friends talked about the second coming of Trevor Lawrence.
