ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzjub_0iHTLg7M00

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals.

South Korea’s military said in a statement that it detected the two North Korean missile launches Saturday morning from its capital region.

It said South Korea has bolstered its surveillance posture and maintains a military readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said it also spotted the ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

Japan’s Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said North Korea's repeated missile firings are “one-sidedly and persistently escalating provocations.”

“North Korea’s actions threaten the peace and safety not only for Japan but also the region and the international community, and are absolutely impermissible,” Ino said, calling the four launches in one week “unprecedented.”

He said the two missiles were fired eastward from North Korea’s western coast within about 15 minutes of each other.

Both of the missiles rose to the maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (30 miles) and flew as far as 400 kilometers (250 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan in areas outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Ino said. The missiles may have been on “irregular” trajectory, which makes tracking more difficult.

Saturday’s launches came a day after South Korea, Japan and the United States held their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast. Earlier this week, South Korean and U.S. warships conducted bilateral exercises in the area for four days.

North Korea views such military drills among its rivals as an invasion rehearsal and often responds with its own weapons tests.

Both military drills this week involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its battle group.

The North Korean missile tests this week also came before and after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea on Thursday and reaffirmed the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.

This year, North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests in what experts call an attempt to expand its weapons arsenal amid stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States. The weapons tested this year included nuclear-capable missiles with the ability to reach the U.S. mainland, South Korea and Japan.

___

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

North Korea shreds America's nuclear delusions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un couldn't have been any more emphatic during his address to the Supreme People’s Assembly on Thursday. Kim's regime will "never give up nuclear weapons, and there is absolutely no denuclearization, no negotiation, and no bargaining chip to trade in the process." In Kim’s mind, North Korea's nuclear weapons program is what’s keeping much stronger adversaries like the United States from contemplating a regime change operation against him. It doesn't matter that U.S. officials have repeatedly stated they aren’t interested in pursuing such action.
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Sea Of Japan#South Korean#Japanese#North Korean#Defense Ministry
UPI News

Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Journal Inquirer

S. Korea, US and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. The North’s recent five missiles launches,...
MILITARY
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy