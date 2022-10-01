ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, SC

WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 2 injured in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call off Hunter’s Ridge Lane just after 2:30 p.m. First-arriving officers found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Burke High & Simmons-Pinckney Middle lockdown active shooter hoax: CPD

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department officers responded to Burke High School and Simmons-Pinckney Middle School after receiving a call about a possible active shooter. A different location made the call. Both schools went into lockdown as they are on the same campus. Police said the call appeared...
CHARLESTON, SC
Georgetown, SC
Andrews, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in September

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during September. The seizures resulted in 25 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than 200 illegally carried guns […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins

ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
ANDREWS, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrests 43, seizes 950+ grams of drugs in September

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrested a total of 43 people and seized more than 950 grams of drugs in September, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Florence Police Department, began […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lawmakers: Those responsible for South Carolina ‘swatting’ calls will be prosecuted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities across South Carolina are investigating fake phone calls that disrupted several schools in the state on Wednesday. State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis warned those guilty of making false calls to law enforcement of active shooters at high schools throughout the state – including one at Burke High School […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Woman, teen dead after South Carolina apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victims in double murder-suicide in Andrews

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office (GCCO) has identified three individuals involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve where reportedly shot in their home on Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead […]
ANDREWS, SC

