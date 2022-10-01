Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 injured in North Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Deputy Chief Ken Hagge with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call off Hunter’s Ridge Lane just after 2:30 p.m. First-arriving officers found a male victim deceased from a gunshot wound at […]
Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
Fake school shooting calls being reported across South Carolina; no confirmed shootings
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fake calls about shootings at schools across South Carolina have prompted school lockdowns and heavy police response at several schools. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) WYFF News 4 has gotten calls about at least two schools in our area where shootings have been...
Burke High & Simmons-Pinckney Middle lockdown active shooter hoax: CPD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department officers responded to Burke High School and Simmons-Pinckney Middle School after receiving a call about a possible active shooter. A different location made the call. Both schools went into lockdown as they are on the same campus. Police said the call appeared...
Guns, drugs seized during ‘shots fired’ call in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston recovered seven firearms while responding to a ‘shots fired’ call this week. Officers were dispatched to English Street just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday where they found one building and two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire. “It was learned that suspects may have run into […]
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
Vehicles broken into, hit by bullets outside Pee Dee Regional Center office in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into and hit by bullets outside the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Office in Florence. Florence police were called at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday to the Pee Dee Regional Center at 714 National Cemetery Road, where an employee reported hearing […]
Man threatened to knock out officer during disturbance in North Charleston, report says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man is behind bars after he allegedly made threats to a police officer detaining another man during a traffic stop. Jasheen Jones (30) was arrested for threatening the life of a public official and breach of peace, according to jail records. A police report states that on […]
Cars vandalized, struck by bullets outside Florence center for vulnerable adults
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two cars outside the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence had been broken into and one of them was struck with a bullet, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept.
NCPD seized 24 illegally carried guns in September
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced the seizure of two dozen guns last month as they work to curb area gun violence. According to NCPD, officers seized 24 illegally carried or possessed guns during September. The seizures resulted in 25 arrests. NCPD officers have taken more than 200 illegally carried guns […]
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1. Deputies also provided a photo of...
Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrests 43, seizes 950+ grams of drugs in September
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force arrested a total of 43 people and seized more than 950 grams of drugs in September, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Florence County Violent Crime Task Force, a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and the Florence Police Department, began […]
SC attempted murder suspect taken into custody in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody near Vantage Way on Monday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Vantage Way to help the US Marshalls take the suspect into custody. According to deputies, the...
Lawmakers: Those responsible for South Carolina ‘swatting’ calls will be prosecuted
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities across South Carolina are investigating fake phone calls that disrupted several schools in the state on Wednesday. State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis warned those guilty of making false calls to law enforcement of active shooters at high schools throughout the state – including one at Burke High School […]
Heroes Day: Florence officers remembered after 2 killed, 5 injured during mass shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County continues to observe October 3 "Heroes Day" to honor two police officers that were killed and five that were wounded in a shooting. October 3, 2018, is the day that people across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand will never forget. It’s the...
'The state of South Carolina failed us:' Lowcountry family responds to MADD report
A new report released Tuesday from Mothers Against Drunk Driving shows more people died on South Carolina roads in 2021 than ever. About one-third of those deaths were drunk driving related. The report also shows that less than 50% of those arrested for a DUI are convicted in Charleston. The...
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a Horry County Police officer’s gun and other items were stolen from an unmarked police car in the parking lot of a Gastonia hotel. A representative from the Gastonia Police Department told our sister station, WBTV, a member of the...
Coroner: Woman, teen dead after South Carolina apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one […]
Coroner ID’s victims in double murder-suicide in Andrews
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office (GCCO) has identified three individuals involved in a double murder-suicide that happened Friday night in Andrews. According to GCCO, 44-year-old Natasha Middleton and her 23-year-old daughter Gucciyni Sylve where reportedly shot in their home on Friday night. The coroner’s office says Middleton was pronounced dead […]
