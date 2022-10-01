ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Aliso Viejo, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Alta Loma High School football team will have a game with Aliso Niguel High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
PHOTOS: Santa Ana continues to roll with decisive league win over Calvary Chapel

Santa Ana quarterback Sergio Torres scampers for a long gain during the second quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High’s football team continued to get strong performances offensively, defensively and special teams as the Saints remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Calvary Chapel 45-0 Friday night before a Homecoming crowd at the Santa Ana Stadium.
SANTA ANA, CA
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday

The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
BELLFLOWER, CA
Tremendous local football legacy celebrated at Fullerton High

A podium was in the center of the football field, flower bouquets put out, chairs arranged for the audience, and warmhearted music streamed from stadium speakers. With this, preparations were in place to celebrate the lives of beloved Fullerton athletics icons Brigman “Brig” and Marvin “Marvelous Marv” Owens, brothers who passed away within weeks of each other this past summer.
FULLERTON, CA
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County

YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
YORBA LINDA, CA
Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play

The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
PASADENA, CA
Colton goes ‘all-in’ for Homecoming

Colton,CA—Colton High placed all their bets this year on its students getting hyped by the “Casino Night”-themed Homecoming events on September 29th. The day’s biggest moment came that night, as Samay Ramachhita and Stephanie Alvarez were crowned King and Queen. The moment spoke to their collaborative campaign, as ASB students strategically positioned themselves in the student section at Memorial Stadium and raised letters spelling out the names of the new royals.
COLTON, CA
Photos: Pacific Airshow goes high and mighty over Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach hosted the Pacific Airshow this weekend, featuring incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car. The show is along the beach from Newland Street to the pier. Three million people are expected to attend over three days.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Improvements are Coming for the Gateways in South San Clemente

Changes are coming to South San Clemente. You may have already noticed that if you visited Riviera or San Clemente State Beach recently, and you take the southbound freeway off-ramp at Calafia, you now see a large white Spanish Colonial Revival building instead of chain link fencing and overgrown grass. This new building is the home of Raya’s Paradise, a residential care community for seniors that sits adjacent to the San Clemente Inn. The building features architecture emblematic of San Clemente: red tile roof, smooth white stucco, decorative tile and wrought iron details. This style of architecture was required of all buildings in the early days of San Clemente. Today, Spanish Colonial architecture is not required everywhere in town, but the city does still look for this quality of design in an architectural overlay and in Gateways. The Raya’s Paradise building is in a “freeway gateway.”
Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
ORANGE, CA
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana

At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known. 
SANTA ANA, CA

