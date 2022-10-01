Read full article on original website
Aliso Viejo, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Alta Loma High School football team will have a game with Aliso Niguel High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
PHOTOS: Santa Ana continues to roll with decisive league win over Calvary Chapel
Santa Ana quarterback Sergio Torres scampers for a long gain during the second quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High’s football team continued to get strong performances offensively, defensively and special teams as the Saints remained undefeated in Orange Coast League play defeating Calvary Chapel 45-0 Friday night before a Homecoming crowd at the Santa Ana Stadium.
Bishop Amat football coach Steve Hagerty, player suspended for game vs. Sierra Canyon
Bishop Amat head football coach Steve Hagerty and senior running back Aiden Ramos have been suspended for Friday's Mission League game against Sierra Canyon, multiple sources confirmed to SBLive. Hagerty will not be present at Sierra Canyon. The one-game suspensions were handed down by the ...
PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs Hawaii NCAA Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more.
MaxPreps
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei both win setting up No. 1 vs. No. 2 high school football showdown next Friday
The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season is set. No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) both did their part Friday with wins leading into the Oct. 7 showdown at Santa Ana Bowl. Bosco improved to 6-0 with a 49-3 win over Servite (Anaheim) while Mater Dei, also now 6-0, won a tough Trinity League matchup 21-13 against JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano).
Tremendous local football legacy celebrated at Fullerton High
A podium was in the center of the football field, flower bouquets put out, chairs arranged for the audience, and warmhearted music streamed from stadium speakers. With this, preparations were in place to celebrate the lives of beloved Fullerton athletics icons Brigman “Brig” and Marvin “Marvelous Marv” Owens, brothers who passed away within weeks of each other this past summer.
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
Look: Rose Bowl Once Again Empty as UCLA Begins Pac-12 Play
The UCLA football fan base continues to embarrass itself. The videos and pictures from Friday night’s match up between UCLA and Washington is even worse than I would have expected. I’m curious as to what Stewart Mandel’s excuse will be for this one given the fact that it’s now conference play between a pair of 4-0 teams, plus going to the beach at night isn’t really a thing.
Man shot at football game at an Ontario-area high school
A 43-year-old Pasadena man was shot outside a football game at Colony High School. Police are still searching for suspects. The football game was not connected to the school, according to police.
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran notches convincing road victory to open Empire League play
Ben Buetell of Crean Lutheran dives over the goal-line for a touchdown. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs / John Luciano). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team opened Empire League play Friday night with a 42-7 victory over Kennedy at Western. The Saints are 6-0 overall while Kennedy dropped to...
Jackpot Grows to $30M in SuperLotto Plus, But Winning $12K Ticket Sold in Riverside County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $30 million. Three tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including one at a Stater Bros. on Highway 79 So. in Temecula, the California Lottery announced.
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
Colton goes ‘all-in’ for Homecoming
Colton,CA—Colton High placed all their bets this year on its students getting hyped by the “Casino Night”-themed Homecoming events on September 29th. The day’s biggest moment came that night, as Samay Ramachhita and Stephanie Alvarez were crowned King and Queen. The moment spoke to their collaborative campaign, as ASB students strategically positioned themselves in the student section at Memorial Stadium and raised letters spelling out the names of the new royals.
Photos: Pacific Airshow goes high and mighty over Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach hosted the Pacific Airshow this weekend, featuring incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car. The show is along the beach from Newland Street to the pier. Three million people are expected to attend over three days.
Angels Threaten Legal Action Over Stadium Real Estate
Anaheim is once again at war with its own baseball team. The city is anticipating a pair of lawsuits from the team regarding a planned fire station in the Angel Stadium parking lot. Angels’ attorney Allan Abshez has pushed back, saying the city lacks the authority to do so.
Improvements are Coming for the Gateways in South San Clemente
Changes are coming to South San Clemente. You may have already noticed that if you visited Riviera or San Clemente State Beach recently, and you take the southbound freeway off-ramp at Calafia, you now see a large white Spanish Colonial Revival building instead of chain link fencing and overgrown grass. This new building is the home of Raya’s Paradise, a residential care community for seniors that sits adjacent to the San Clemente Inn. The building features architecture emblematic of San Clemente: red tile roof, smooth white stucco, decorative tile and wrought iron details. This style of architecture was required of all buildings in the early days of San Clemente. Today, Spanish Colonial architecture is not required everywhere in town, but the city does still look for this quality of design in an architectural overlay and in Gateways. The Raya’s Paradise building is in a “freeway gateway.”
Annabelle Braun named Chief Nursing Officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has named Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, its new Chief Nursing Officer. Braun is responsible for quality, safety, patient care, and patient experience in service to the community. She will focus on the strategy for clinical nursing and nursing operations, leading and implementing innovative quality, safety and performance improvement initiatives to achieve superior clinical outcomes for Orange Coast. She will also collaborate with MemorialCare’s nursing leadership with the goal of enhancing nursing practice and clinical care across MemorialCare.
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
1 killed in crash on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
At least one person was killed in a collision on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana. The crash unfolded on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at State Route 55 just before 2:10 a.m. Sunday. A SigAlert was issued for the southbound lanes of State Route 55 and the carpool lane of the 5 Freeway while an investigation continues. The cause of the crash was not known.
