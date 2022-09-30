On Sept. 26, an attending veterinarian confirmed an unvaccinated 4-year-old pony gelding in Macon County, Missouri, positive for West Nile virus. He was dull and had asymmetric ataxia (incoordination), proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position), and strabismus (abnormal eye alignment) beginning on Sept. 21. He did not have a fever. The veterinarian began aggressive treatment, including for equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), within 24 hours of the pony showing clinical signs, and he showed significant improvement within five days. The pony is currently recovering.

MACON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO