Who Is Perla? NYT Identifies Woman Behind Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

The woman whom investigators believe was recruited to lure undocumented migrants onto planes to transport them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard was on Sunday identified by The New York Times as a former combat medic and military counterintelligence agent. Previously identified only as “Perla” by the migrants who landed in Massachusetts last month, the woman’s full name—Perla Huerta—was given to the Times by a source with knowledge of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the San Antonio Sheriff’s office. A Venezuelan migrant who worked alongside Huerta on the scheme confirmed her identity to the newspaper. “I was also lied to,” the man said, explaining that Huerta never disclosed her relationship to Florida’s government and that he hadn’t been aware of her intentions. “If I had known, I would not have gotten involved.” Huerta was discharged from the U.S. Army last month. Her service record, which stretched over two decades, included stints in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.Read it at The New York Times
Idaho State Journal

AP PHOTOS: Ukraine bakery supplies bread for the front lines

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Seemingly abandoned during the day, the damaged factory building in eastern Ukraine comes to life at night, when the smell of fresh bread emanates from its broken windows. It’s one of two large-scale bakeries left in operation in the Ukrainian-held part of the Donetsk region,...
Idaho State Journal

AP PHOTOS: China marks National Day with flag-raising, toast

BEIJING (AP) — Spectators watched a masked, 96-member honor guard raise a Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square as the ruling Communist Party marked its 73rd anniversary in power on Saturday under strict anti-virus controls. The flag-raising at sunrise was one of the few National Day events planned after authorities...
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best places to visit in Albania

A hike to the Theth Waterfall can be combined with the trail to the Blue Eye © Ben Pipe Photography / Getty Images. Albania is slowly becoming the jewel of the Balkans due to its sparkling crystal waters, impressive mountains, and affordability for all types of travelers. Come with an open mind and a rough plan, and be ready to be submerged in a rich culture like no other in Europe.
Idaho State Journal

Separatists in Iran kill up to 19, including Guard commander

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state-linked media reported late Friday that up to 19 people, including a commander in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, were killed in an attack by armed separatists on a police base in the eastern city of Zahedan. It was not immediately clear if...
Idaho State Journal

Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after polarized Brazil vote

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote following a polarized election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: DeSantis used former spy to recruit 48 Venezuelan asylum seekers in Texas to fly to Martha's Vineyard: Migrants say mysterious blonde woman who went by 'Perla' invited them on flights

A former spy with the US Army’s counterintelligence unit has been revealed as the person behind the plot to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Perla Huerta served as a medic in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been identified as the woman who executed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' plan.
Idaho State Journal

What the war in Ukraine means for Asia's climate goals

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
Idaho State Journal

Hurricane Orlene strengthens some off Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Orlene strengthened some Saturday while heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) at midafternoon. It was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Ron DeSantis: Trump with a brain

The GOP has a new sheriff in town and his name is Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, currently the governor of Florida, is fast emerging as the best alternative to Donald Trump to head the post Trump GOP. DeSantis is whip-smart and politically very savvy. Love him or hate him, DeSantis has both solid political chops and a deep understanding of how to govern effectively from the right. He is, in my opinion, a better facilitator for what Trump claims to stand for than Trump himself. He’s Trump minus the thin skin, intellectual laziness and sullen demeanor. He’s Trump with a brain.
The Associated Press

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places. It was clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful. And Ian was still not done. The storm doused Virginia with rain Sunday, and officials warned that major flooding was possible along its coast Monday. Ian’s remnants moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that was expected to pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in the last 10 to 15 years, said Cody Poche, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency.
The Independent

‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins

The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”Stewart Rhodes and the group “concocted a plan for an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy,” Mr Nestler said from Washington DC on Monday.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Mr...
