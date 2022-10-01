PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.

