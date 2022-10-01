Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Suns lose 134-124 to the Adelaide 36ersAdrian HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Where to See Art in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
A preview as the so-called Phoenix 'canal killer's' trial begins
Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin on Oct. 3.
fox10phoenix.com
Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Man running with a rifle and reportedly firing it off is arrested, Phoenix Police say
PHOENIX - It was a scary scene Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex near 20th Avenue and Indian School Road as officers responded to reports of a man running with a rifle. The man was apparently firing it along the way, but there are no reports of anyone being hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix
Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit
PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged hit-and-run driver caught after deadly pedestrian crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - An alleged hit-and-run driver is now in custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in north Phoenix early Sunday morning. Police said the collision happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 near 42nd Avenue and Bell Road. The victim, identified as 41-year-old Daniel...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Police patrol car stolen during aggravated assault investigation, suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A 20-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly tried to steal a Phoenix Police patrol car on Friday night. Police say they were investigating an aggravated assault case near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road when a man busted through the window of a patrol car and stole the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
Juvenile stabbed Friday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile victim was hospitalized after a stabbing late Friday in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. where a juvenile was brought in with a stab wound. They were informed that the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with another juvenile who produced a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled on foot. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
One dead, man in custody after hit-and-run near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road
A man is dead and another is in custody after a hit-and-run crash overnight near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road.
KTAR.com
FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer
PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix intersection shut down due to fatal hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian
PHOENIX - A fatal crash involving a pedestrian has resulted in the 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road intersection being shut down in both directions. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the roadway with obvious signs of trauma. He was later pronounced dead. Following a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
fox10phoenix.com
MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park
GILA BEND, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park. At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When...
ABC 15 News
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
AZFamily
Man found dead in west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
12news.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale
PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.
fox10phoenix.com
Speeding driver caused north Phoenix crash that seriously injured teen, police say
PHOENIX - A speeding driver fleeing from police has been blamed for causing a crash in north Phoenix that sent a teenage boy to the hospital. Police first tried to pull over Kordell Ellis on Sept. 30 for reportedly speeding near a school zone. But instead of stopping, officers say the Ellis went through a school yard.
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His Girlfriend
Under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, no one can be put in double jeopardy. It states that:. " nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; "
12news.com
Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle
PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
Comments / 4