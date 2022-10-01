ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Officers are investigating after a child was shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - A girl was shot in Phoenix but is expected to be OK, the police department said on Sunday, Oct. 2. It's not clear what led up to the shooting, but Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says a child was shot near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:10 p.m. and was rushed to the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist crashes, then struck by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

Loop 101 in the north Valley has reopened after a deadly crash resulted in part of the westbound lanes being shut down for most of the overnight hours. Officials tell FOX 10 that a motorcyclist crashed near 67th Avenue and 10:30 p.m. The rider was then hit by another vehicle, which left the scene.
fox10phoenix.com

Tinder meet-up turns into an armed robbery at Phoenix hotel, followed by a pursuit

PHOENIX - Police say after several days on the run, two suspects involved in Tinder meet-up that turned into an armed robbery have been arrested. It all started on Sept. 19 when Phoenix Police officers responded to report about an armed robbery near 43rd Avenue and Beardsley Road. When they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim met a woman by the name of "Sonya" on the online dating app, Tinder.
25newsnow.com

Juvenile stabbed Friday night in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A juvenile victim was hospitalized after a stabbing late Friday in Peoria. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 7:30 p.m. where a juvenile was brought in with a stab wound. They were informed that the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with another juvenile who produced a knife, stabbed the victim, and fled on foot. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
KTAR.com

FBI seeks man for questioning in assault of Arizona police officer

PHOENIX — The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department are asking the public to help locate a man wanted for questioning in the assault of an Arizona police officer. Kyle Wayne Welsh, 40, could have information regarding a subject who allegedly rammed into a patrol vehicle during...
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Police are looking for answers after a man was found dead near 81st Avenue and Indian School Road early Saturday morning. Phoenix officers received a 911 call about a deceased person in the area at around 7 a.m. on Oct. 1. The body of an unidentified man was...
fox10phoenix.com

MCSO: 2 dead after shooting near Gila Bend Community Park

GILA BEND, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened near Papago Street and Euclid Avenue on Saturday afternoon, not far from the Gila Bend Community Park. At 1:36 p.m., Sgt. Calbert Gillett says deputies were dispatched to a shooting call in the area. When...
AZFamily

Man found dead in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a west Valley home Saturday morning. At around 7 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a home in the area of 8100 West Indian School Road for the report of a dead body. Officers arrived at the home and found a deceased man with a gunshot wound.
12news.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale

PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said. Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.
12news.com

Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said. According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.
PHOENIX, AZ

