Read full article on original website
Related
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
Who Is Perla? NYT Identifies Woman Behind Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights
The woman whom investigators believe was recruited to lure undocumented migrants onto planes to transport them from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard was on Sunday identified by The New York Times as a former combat medic and military counterintelligence agent. Previously identified only as “Perla” by the migrants who landed in Massachusetts last month, the woman’s full name—Perla Huerta—was given to the Times by a source with knowledge of the ongoing investigation being conducted by the San Antonio Sheriff’s office. A Venezuelan migrant who worked alongside Huerta on the scheme confirmed her identity to the newspaper. “I was also lied to,” the man said, explaining that Huerta never disclosed her relationship to Florida’s government and that he hadn’t been aware of her intentions. “If I had known, I would not have gotten involved.” Huerta was discharged from the U.S. Army last month. Her service record, which stretched over two decades, included stints in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.Read it at The New York Times
VIDEO: See This Breathtaking All-White Moose!
VIDEO: See This Breathtaking All-White Moose! Moose natural ...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best places to visit in Albania
A hike to the Theth Waterfall can be combined with the trail to the Blue Eye © Ben Pipe Photography / Getty Images. Albania is slowly becoming the jewel of the Balkans due to its sparkling crystal waters, impressive mountains, and affordability for all types of travelers. Come with an open mind and a rough plan, and be ready to be submerged in a rich culture like no other in Europe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 11:32 a.m. EDT
Russia smuggling Ukrainian grain to help pay for Putin's war. BEIRUT (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” has documented a sophisticated Russian-run smuggling operation that has used falsified manifests and seaborne subterfuge to steal Ukrainian grain worth at least $530 million. The AP and “Frontline” used satellite imagery and marine radio transponder data to track three dozen ships making more than 50 voyages carrying grain from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to ports in the Middle East. The ongoing theft is being carried out by wealthy businessmen and state-owned companies in Russia and Syria. Some of them already face financial sanctions from the United States and European Union. Legal experts say the theft is a potential war crime.
Biden visits Puerto Rico as tensions simmer over Hurricane Ian response – live
President to see damage from Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago while Democrats and Republicans fight over handling of Ian – follow the latest
Is Miami Beach like Russia? Commissioner apologizes for comparing mayor to Putin
Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez apologized Sunday after comparing Mayor Dan Gelber to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a social media post about upcoming November ballot referendums.
Brazilians shocked as Bolsonaro’s strong election showing defies expectations
Tears filled Beatriz Simões’s eyes as she digested Jair Bolsonaro’s startlingly strong performance in Sunday’s Brazilian election. Hours earlier the 34-year-old publicist had been convinced a hope-filled dawn was coming with the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as Brazil’s next leader. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Paige Cole is one of the “Anons.” The mother of three from Eastpointe, Michigan, says Joe Biden is a sham president and believes Donald Trump will soon be reinstated to the White House to finish the remainder of Biden’s term. “His whole...
Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25
A Russian court has set a date for American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession
Citrus County Chronicle
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday they...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
The Oath Keepers' Capitol riot trial, explained
WASHINGTON (AP) — A trial starting this week in Washington, D.C., is the biggest test yet in the Justice Department’s efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent assault that challenged the foundations of American democracy. On trial...
Citrus County Chronicle
High court will hear social media terrorism lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear two cases seeking to hold social media companies financially responsible for terrorist attacks. Relatives of people killed in terrorist attacks in France and Turkey had sued Google, Twitter, and Facebook. They accused the companies of helping terrorists spread their message and radicalize new recruits.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jerzy Urban, spokesman for Polish communist govt, dies at 89
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Jerzy Urban, a spokesman for Poland's communist-era government in the 1980s who masterminded state propaganda and censorship for the regime in the final years before its collapse, has died. He was 89. His death was announced on Monday by satirical weekly magazine “NIE” (Polish for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Somalia says a top al-Shabab extremist leader is killed
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities say a top leader of the al-Shabab extremist group has been killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army and international partner forces. Abdullahi Nadir had a $3 million bounty on his head by the United States and the Somali government...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Palestinians: Israel military kills 2 during West Bank raid
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank early Monday, Palestinian officials said. The military alleged that the men tried to ram their car into soldiers, a claim that could not be independently verified. Palestinians and rights group often accuse Israeli troops of using excessive force against Palestinians, who live under a 55-year military occupation with no end in sight. Israel says it follows strict rules of engagement and opens fire in life-threatening situations.
Citrus County Chronicle
Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, though change unlikely
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Reformists who ran on fighting corruption and clientelism in public office appeared set to win an important race in Bosnia’s elections Sunday that could give them greater sway over the direction of the country which has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 sectarian war and remains divided along ethnic lines.
Comments / 0