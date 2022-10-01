Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Reported drug dealer arrested for murder of teen girlJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPendergrass, GA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia deputy makes sure groom's car crash doesn't wreck wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A groom's car wrecked on the way to his wedding didn't interrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff's deputy will to give him a ride. Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in Monroe.
1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. This is...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run
HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
fox5atlanta.com
Mattie's Call issued for 81-year-old DeKalb County man
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wilber Simmons was last seen at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Panola Mill Court in Lithonia. Investigators don't...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire at Buckhead Saloon
Firefighters are desperately working to control a fire that has broken out at Buckhead Saloon. A huge amount of smoke could be seen billowing into the air, all coming from the iconic sports bar.
Police ID 17-year-old shot, killed at basketball court, Gwinnett Police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Timothy Buchanan, by Gwinnett Police. A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Sunday on a Lawrenceville subdivision's basketball court, according to Gwinnett Police. When officers arrived around 4 p.m., they found the teen dead from an apparent gunshot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
fox5atlanta.com
Possibly armed man wanted in multiple counties recently seen near highway, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Barrow County are on a manhunt for a wanted man recently sighted near a highway. The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Thomas Conner Johnson is wanted for terroristic threats, simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement and was seen at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 82 near Holsenbeck Road.
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
Newton County celebrates 106-year-old with Martha Malcolm Day
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sept. 29 is now a special day in Newton County. Martha Malcolm, a resident of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, turned 106 years old Thursday. The county made sure to mark the milestone by proclaiming Sept. 29 Marta Malcolm Day. Sitting the 106-year-old sat on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 3 - Oct. 9
ATLANTA - This week, we have our eyes set on fairs, frights and plenty of food. Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App, and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.
fox5atlanta.com
Quick-thinking neighbors save Dacula family from blaze
DACULA, Ga. - Heartbreak hit home for a Metro-Atlanta family after their house went up in flames. It happened Saturday night in Dacula. While that family is dealing with the loss of their home, they say they are grateful for some of their neighbors who jumped into action to save the family members inside.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police looking for hit-and-run driver that put motorcyclist in hospital
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital late last month. The crash happened on North Hairston Road on Sept. 23. The motorcycle rider, Ricardo Vidal, survived the crash but did sustain some injuries. He told FOX 5 Atlanta’s...
fox5atlanta.com
Fall things to do around Atlanta
Spooky season is here and there's a lot of happening around North Georgia this fall. From local festivals, Halloween parades, pumpkin picking, and more, Unexpected Atlanta has all the details. Here are just some of the events they have:. Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Sept. 17-Oct. 30: Includes some not-so-spooky...
fox5atlanta.com
1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
Man found dead after fire engulfs DeKalb home’s carport
A man was found dead in a DeKalb County home’s carport after a fire broke out Saturday evening, according to fire officials.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman assaulted and robbed while walking dog
A Newton County woman was attacked on a trail while she was walking her dog, according to police. It was an attack that came out of nowhere, the woman told police she was ambushed.
Comments / 6