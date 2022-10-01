ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

WGAU

Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia deputy makes sure groom's car crash doesn't wreck wedding

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A groom's car wrecked on the way to his wedding didn't interrupt the ceremony, thanks to a Georgia sheriff's deputy will to give him a ride. Jon Dial and three of his groomsmen were driving to his wedding Friday when their car was involved in a crash just a couple of miles from the venue in Monroe.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say

CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. This is...
CLARKSTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. - The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident. The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.
HOLLY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mattie's Call issued for 81-year-old DeKalb County man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wilber Simmons was last seen at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Panola Mill Court in Lithonia. Investigators don't...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire at Buckhead Saloon

Firefighters are desperately working to control a fire that has broken out at Buckhead Saloon. A huge amount of smoke could be seen billowing into the air, all coming from the iconic sports bar.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, killed in Clarkston following argument, detectives say

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Homicide Assault Unit detectives with the DeKalb County Police Department said they are investigating the shooting death of a man in Clarkston. Detectives told FOX 5 Atlanta that one person was reported shot on the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive. When officers arrived to the...
CLARKSTON, GA
Red and Black

Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 3 - Oct. 9

ATLANTA - This week, we have our eyes set on fairs, frights and plenty of food. Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App, and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Quick-thinking neighbors save Dacula family from blaze

DACULA, Ga. - Heartbreak hit home for a Metro-Atlanta family after their house went up in flames. It happened Saturday night in Dacula. While that family is dealing with the loss of their home, they say they are grateful for some of their neighbors who jumped into action to save the family members inside.
DACULA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fall things to do around Atlanta

Spooky season is here and there's a lot of happening around North Georgia this fall. From local festivals, Halloween parades, pumpkin picking, and more, Unexpected Atlanta has all the details. Here are just some of the events they have:. Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Sept. 17-Oct. 30: Includes some not-so-spooky...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father

CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday. According to deputies, Yasmin Giron left on foot at around 9:30 p.m. from the Roe Road area wearing plaid pajama bottoms, a blue coat and no jewelry.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

