Maluma’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Susana Gomez, Plus His Other Romances

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Columbian heartthrob Maluma hit the scene, already on fire, in 2012. By 2015 he was a Latin music sensation, riding high on the phenomenal success of Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. Along the way, it’s understandable that he would capture the hearts of some eligible (and high profile) women; but the singer, now 28, tends to be intensely private about his dating life. However, since the Marry Me star jumped off the stage at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards to plant an uncharacteristically public kiss on his current love, architect Susana Gomez, many are wondering who else has had the privilege of kissing the hip-swiveling singer (besides his former co-star Jennifer Lopez and Madonna, of course.)

Here’s Maluma’s dating history, and every public girlfriend we know about.

Natalia Barulich

Natalia Barulich appears at the Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2022. (ALFONSO CATALANO/Shutterstock)

The “Felices los 4” singer began dating Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich back in 2018, per PopSugar. And though he’d previously kept his romantic interests close to the vest, the singer explained why he decided to go public with the brunette bombshell. Basically, it came down to the way it humanized him. “It’s the first time people know something about my private life and my relationship—it makes me happy that people know that side of Juan Luis,” he told Hola! at the time. “It’s important that people know I fall in love, suffer, and cry like anyone else.”

In fact, Natalia is the smoldering model seen in his music video for “Felices los 4.” “Natalia is a very special person for me,” he told the outlet. “I love her very much. She came into my life at the right time…It was love at first sight. She went on with her life, and I went on with mine, but shortly after, we started dating.”

And for the singer, it was about the quality of time they spent. “We have a great time together, we have fun, we love each other, and we also support each other,” he told Al Rojo Vivo of Telemundo, in January of 2018, per E! Online. “I think those are the fundamentals. It’s the most important thing. Right now, we’re dating. We like what we have, I like her company, and she supports me and loves me, so you’re all seeing me like never before.”

The duo dated until October 2019.

Susana Gomez

Susana Gomez and Maluma are seen during Fashion Week in Paris on March 8, 2022. (MEGA)

After taking Susana into his arms in front of the world in September of 2022 while performing his new hit Junio, it’s apparent Maluma is in love again. Per PopSugar, he’s been dating the accomplished Columbian architect and interior designer since August of 2020, when Hola! reported he’d been seen holding hands with her and kissing her.

Prior to the big onscreen kiss, he had taken to Instagram to share a shaky Christmas pic, also kissing, on December 24, 2021. “Gracias Santa,” he sweetly captioned it for his nearly 63 million followers. According to the outlet, Susana owns Ese + Ese, an interior design company based in Columbia.