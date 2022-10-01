Read full article on original website
TPD: Man shot in foot during robbery, looking for 2 suspects
Officers were called to a QuikTrip near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue. At this time, it is unknown what caused the shooting.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man
Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly killing stepfather
Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of his stepfather in Tulsa.
Teen fatally shot at Tulsa high school; witness says everyone ‘scattered’ after hearing gunshots
A 17-year-old is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, high school homecoming football game. One witness described hearing several gunshots and seeing people scatter. Police are still searching for a suspect. KJRH reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
KHBS
Shooting at Tulsa high school leaves one dead, another injured
A shooting at a Tulsa high school left one person dead and another injured. Tulsa police are searching for a gunman who opened fire near Tulsa McLain High School on Friday night. One person, a 17-year-old, was killed and another person was injured. The shooting happened during the school’s homecoming...
17-Year-Old Shot, Killed At McLain High School In Tulsa, Police Investigating
At least one person was killed in a shooting at McLain High School Friday night, according to Tulsa Police. The school is located at 4929 N. Peoria Ave. Tulsa Police are asking people to stay away from the area. A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed at McLain's homecoming game,...
Daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney booked into jail days after stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been booked into jail days after stabbing her father, according to jail records. Jennifer Kunzweiler is facing a domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon complaint and threatening a violent act, according to jail records.
KCCI.com
Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary
TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Authorities Search For Missing Man On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
WAFB.com
Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma say a man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at a hotel this week. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to the Trade Winds Central Inn on Tuesday with reports that a woman was raped in her hotel room.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County
A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Cane Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police have arrested a homeless man accused of assaulting a woman with his cane near Admiral and South Memorial. According to police, 67-year-old Henry Duncan hit the woman because she wouldn't get out of his way. Police say he tried to take off on a bike, but police tackled...
Police: Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Gunpoint At Tulsa Hotel
A Tulsa man is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint, police said. On Tuesday, Brandon Herd asked the victim at a hotel where he could buy drugs, officers said. The victim told him she didn't have any drugs and went to close the door, but Herd pistol-whipped her and forced her inside, police said.
news9.com
Large Fire In Sand Springs Consumes Entire 2-Story Home
No one is hurt after a large two-story house fire in Sand Springs around 7:15 Sunday morning. Firefighters say two people were sleeping when the smell of smoke woke them up. They say they couldn't get out of their room, so they climbed out to a balcony where tow neighbors grabbed a ladder to help them and their dogs.
news9.com
Food Truck Owners Rally To Host Fundraiser For Sand Springs Crash Victims
Gary Henderson and other food truck owners are holding a fundraiser in Sand Springs to support the families of the three teenagers that lost their lives in a car accident last month in Sand Springs. "I was very touched by the recent accident, knowing how I would feel as a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Injured in a Fiery Crash in Osage County
A Bartlesville man is in critical condition after a fiery crash in Osage County on Saturday. Lee Watson, 51, of Bartlesville was traveling on County Road 2145 at County Road 2706, approximately 3 mile west of Bartlesville in Osage County at about 3:15pm when his vehicle departed roadway to the right for an unknown reason. According to the OHP, Watson's vehicle went approximately 220 feet, crossing County Road 2145 striking a tree. The vehicle then caught fire, becoming fully engulfed in flames. A couple of witnesses were able to pull Watson from his vehicle.
School Football Games in Two Cities Rocked by Shootings
The hallowed tradition of Friday-night football games was disrupted by gunfire in two cities—leaving one person dead and four more wounded. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, the shots rang out during McLain High School’s homecoming game.“When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but has improved to stable condition at this time,” Tulsa police said in a statement.“Dozens of Officers converged in the area assisting with crowd control and looking for the suspect. Our K-9 Unit and several Officers scoured the nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately, the trail went cold.”More than 1,000 miles away, in Newburgh, New York, three people were shot during a fight in the parking lot after the game, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, and no arrests had been made.Read more at The Daily Beast.
