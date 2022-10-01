ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 3

Related
KING 5

October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
SEATTLE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Washington elections officials do double duty this fall

County auditors seeking re-election in the Northwest are doing double duty this campaign season. Besides working to convince voters to give them another term in office, they’re also doing public education to convince people that the system isn’t rigged. For example, on October 4, Spokane County Auditor Vicky...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Chronicle

Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony

OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

SENATE RACE: Crapo faces four challengers

BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term. If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Slash
KIRO 7 Seattle

State minimum wage to increase in January

In January, Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. It is currently $14.49. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said the 8.66% rise is directly linked to the rise in costs of common goods such as housing, food and medical care. The increase will...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Minimum Wage in Washington State Set to Jump to $15.74 Per Hour in 2023

TUMWATER - The minimum wage in Washington State is set for an 8.66% increase to $15.74 per hour in January 2023. That's up $1.25 from the current minimum wage of $14.49. The state minimum wage applies to workers ages 16 and up. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Homeless service workers in Washington may qualify for up to $4,000 in relief

WASHINGTON - Homelessness is a challenge for communities all across the country and Washington state. The root causes are as complex as the solutions, but workforce shortages are a big factor in many places. As with so many other sectors, it’s been hard for homeless service providers to recruit and retain workers. These are the individuals who work directly with people experiencing homelessness to connect them to services and who staff shelters and housing facilities.
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

Report finds racial disparity among Washington homeowners

In order for there to be racial equity between Washington state homeowners, according to a recent report, Black, Indigenous and people of color need to buy over 143,000 homes. On Sept. 27, the Homeownership Disparities Work Group released their nine-month long findings, along with their 27 recommendations to legislature and government leaders that need to be implemented in order to overcome this disparity.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Pollution#Greenhouse Gas#Economy#Washington Finalizes
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions

WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington

If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy