Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
KOMO News
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
spokanepublicradio.org
Washington elections officials do double duty this fall
County auditors seeking re-election in the Northwest are doing double duty this campaign season. Besides working to convince voters to give them another term in office, they’re also doing public education to convince people that the system isn’t rigged. For example, on October 4, Spokane County Auditor Vicky...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Public Hearing on Heat Pump Mandate in Washington Draws Split Testimony
OLYMPIA — Heat pumps could soon be mandated in all new residential construction, if a code change proposed by the Washington State Building Code Council goes into effect. More than 50 people testified on Thursday at a council meeting about the proposed changes to the Washington State Energy Code. Dozens more submitted written testimony both in support and opposing the measure.
SENATE RACE: Crapo faces four challengers
BOISE — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has held elected office since 1984, serving first in the state Senate, then the U.S. House, and now as Idaho’s senior U.S. senator, seeking a fifth six-year term. If he’s reelected and completes that term, he’ll be the second-longest serving Idaho senator...
Report discovers troubling gap between BIPOC, white homeowners in Washington state
More than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in Washington state, according to a recently published report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group (HDWG), with the support of The Department of Commerce. “The big takeaway is that...
A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first
When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
State minimum wage to increase in January
In January, Washington state’s minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. It is currently $14.49. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said the 8.66% rise is directly linked to the rise in costs of common goods such as housing, food and medical care. The increase will...
Minimum Wage in Washington State Set to Jump to $15.74 Per Hour in 2023
TUMWATER - The minimum wage in Washington State is set for an 8.66% increase to $15.74 per hour in January 2023. That's up $1.25 from the current minimum wage of $14.49. The state minimum wage applies to workers ages 16 and up. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2023, the wage for that younger group will be $13.38 per hour.
Homeless service workers in Washington may qualify for up to $4,000 in relief
WASHINGTON - Homelessness is a challenge for communities all across the country and Washington state. The root causes are as complex as the solutions, but workforce shortages are a big factor in many places. As with so many other sectors, it’s been hard for homeless service providers to recruit and retain workers. These are the individuals who work directly with people experiencing homelessness to connect them to services and who staff shelters and housing facilities.
rentonreporter.com
Report finds racial disparity among Washington homeowners
In order for there to be racial equity between Washington state homeowners, according to a recent report, Black, Indigenous and people of color need to buy over 143,000 homes. On Sept. 27, the Homeownership Disparities Work Group released their nine-month long findings, along with their 27 recommendations to legislature and government leaders that need to be implemented in order to overcome this disparity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor Jay Inslee Activates Four Washington National Guard Members to Support Hurricane Ian Rsponse Efforts
OLYMPIA - On Thursday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee activated four members of the Washington National Guard to support Hurricane Ian response efforts on the east coast. This comes after the state of Florida submitted a mutual aid request to the state of Washington earlier in the day. According to the...
The 7 Worst Natural Disasters in the History of Washington State
How Many Natural Disasters Have Occurred In Washington State?. Washington State is no stranger to natural disasters. From devastating floods to destructive wildfires, the state has seen it all. Here Are The Top 7 Natural Disasters In The State Of Washington History. As Hurricane Ian bears downs on Florida, we'll...
starvedrock.media
Trial date set for Washington’s ban on high-capacity gun magazine sales
(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Seattle has scheduled a trial to start more than a year from now regarding the legal challenge to Washington state’s new restrictions on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge David Estudillo of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington...
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington State Begins Steps to Bump Minority Home-Ownership to the Same Level at Whites
OLYMPIA - A study commissioned by the state of Washington says Black, Indigenous, and people of color would need to buy more than 140,000 houses in the state to achieve parity with white homeownership on a percentage basis. “Homeownership is the primary way most households build wealth, and yet access...
Crapo, Risch Back Bill to Defund Schools That Permit Students to Hide Gender Identity From Parents
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho's U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch have joined in co-sponsoring S. 4892, the Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act, which Crapo's office says would protect parental rights by preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you live in Washington and you are looking for new places to explore, here are three great ideas for a fun weekend getaway in Washington. What do you think about these amazing places in Washington? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy it? Would you go back and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit these places? Do you have any suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite places in Washington too so more people can explore them. If you were born in Washington or you simply know the state by heart, then even better, as we would really love to hear your personal recommendations.
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 3