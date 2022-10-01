ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

kion546.com

Colorado’s state fish swims back from brink of extinction

The greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish, was declared extinct over 50 years ago. But last week officials found the first confirmation that the trout are once again reproducing in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered that the trout are naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch in Summit County,...
COLORADO STATE
kion546.com

3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern Minnesota. The couple sleeping inside the house were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday. It came to rest in the backyard. Two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul in their 30s died. They weren’t immediately identified. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife awoke when the plane tore through the roof above their bed. Hoffman told MPR: “The first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed.”
HERMANTOWN, MN
kion546.com

You will soon be able to jaywalk ticket-free in California

Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed — as long as it’s safe to do so. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act into law on Friday, according to a news release from Assemblymember Phil Ting, who wrote the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kion546.com

Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois

Planned Parenthood officials have announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic, a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement Monday comes 100 days after the Supreme Court ruling that stripped away constitutional protections for abortions, allowing states to ban the procedure. Illinois didn’t institute an abortion ban, but neighboring Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee did, along with several other states in the South and Midwest. As a result, abortion procedures have increased dramatically at Planned Parenthood’s clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
