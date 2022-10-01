ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Poll: Who won the Texas Governor’s Debate?

By Austin Kellerman
 2 days ago

EDINBURG, Tex. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard the two candidates for governor in Texas debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott do enough to win your support and hold onto his seat? Did Democrat Beto O’Rourke have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Austin? We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Texas to see what debate watchers thought of Friday’s performance.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

The latest Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted last week found Abbott with an 8-point lead over O’Rourke among likely Texas voters.

Of course, the real vote happens on Nov. 8 when voters across Texas head to the ballot box for the general election. Early voting dates vary by location. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. You can register here.

If you’d like to see a replay of Friday’s debate, you can click here. The on-demand video should be available about an hour following the conclusion of the event.

AP_000865.4cac3e2933ef49baadcf04aa673233cd.0003
1d ago

Governor Abbott won the debate without a question. It was so obvious. Why must democrats continue to lie and present false information. God bless Abbott.

21
Rosa Lopez
1d ago

Beto, or whatever your name is this week.... you were unprofessional and lied through the whole thing. Halloween is coming soon. Bring your kids to my house. I'll give them Marijuana, since you believe in it so much.

18
James Raymond
1d ago

Greg Abbott is the man. the little Democrat mockingbird, miss or Mr. Beto or whatever his drunken name is. is shy away from his mentor half wit Biden, with fantasy lies of whatever is convenient today

16
Austin Chronicle

Ken Paxton’s Lawyers Keep Flubbing, But He Might Not Appear Anyway

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who literally ran away to avoid being served a subpoena earlier this week, may have to show up in court after all. But he did not appear at Austin’s federal courthouse Tuesday, Sept. 27 to testify in a lawsuit from nonprofits that want to help Texans get abortions out of state (after Paxton filed a motion to quash the subpoena Monday). By the end of that hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman had not yet decided on whether Paxton would need to take the stand.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

