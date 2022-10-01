ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
UFC Vegas 61 & Bellator 286 preview show: Does Bellator have the superior card?

With the UFC Vegas 61 headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, and Bellator 286 headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics, which promotion has the better slate?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss preview the stakes in the pivotal...
Bellator 286 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 286 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. In the main event, champ Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics are required to hit the 145-pound mark for their Bellator featherweight title bout. The Bellator 286 official weigh-ins will begin above...
Eblen Targets Future Adesanya Clash, Breaks Down Matchup

Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen is targeting a future collision with his UFC counterpart, believing that a matchup with Israel Adesanya would favor him. Eblen ascended the 185-pound Bellator mountain earlier this year by dethroning all-time great Gegard Mousasi. In the June 25 headliner, “The Human Cheat Code” made the most of his championship opportunity, which he earned after extending his perfect professional record to 11-0 with seven straight wins in the promotion.
Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status

Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 61 post-fight press conference live stream

UFC Vegas 61 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
