MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 Results: Dern vs. Yan
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 61 results for the Dern vs. Yan fight card, a live blog for the main event, and live UFC Vegas 61 Twitter updates. In the main event, Mackenzie Dern will square off against Yan Xiaonan in a strawweight contest. Dern has won four of her past five fights, while Yan has posted two straight losses.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 61 & Bellator 286 preview show: Does Bellator have the superior card?
With the UFC Vegas 61 headlined by Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, and Bellator 286 headlined by a featherweight title fight between Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics, which promotion has the better slate?. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss preview the stakes in the pivotal...
MMAmania.com
Emotional Mackenzie Dern releases statement after close loss at UFC Vegas 61: ‘I messed up’
ADCC and IBJJF world champion, Mackenzie Dern, crossed over from Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition to mixed martial arts (MMA) to become an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. And while she hit another setback last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61, she insists she’ll reach her goal.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 286 weigh-in video
MMA Fighting has Bellator 286 weigh-in video for Saturday’s event at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. In the main event, champ Patricio Pitbull and Adam Borics are required to hit the 145-pound mark for their Bellator featherweight title bout. The Bellator 286 official weigh-ins will begin above...
Bellator 286 predictions: Two unanimous picks – but is Patricio Freire one of them?
Bellator has touched down in Southern California this week, and the featherweight title is on the line at the top of the card. Bellator 286 takes place Saturday at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie. (Click here to...
CBS Sports
UFC Fight Night predictions -- Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream
Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan are set to step into the UFC Octagon on Saturday night with the goal of establishing themselves as potential players in the women's strawweight title scene. The 115-pound showdown headlines the UFC Fight Night card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET).
MMA Fighting
Aaron Pico vows ‘I will be champion one day,’ reveals first punch dislocated shoulder at Bellator 286
As it turns out, Aaron Pico dislocated his shoulder throwing his first punch on Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator 286. Pico on Sunday released a video explaining what happened before and after his ill-fated bout with Kennedy. He vowed to return stronger after checking on the status of his injury. My...
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Yardbarker
‘Pitbull’ Defends Featherweight Crown with Decision Over Adam Borics at Bellator 286
There’s no question that Patricio Freire is one of the greatest featherweights in the history of mixed martial arts and on Saturday night in the Bellator 286 main event, he added another win to his tally. Freire (34-5) outclassed No. 2 ranked featherweight contender Adam Borics and he did...
MMA Fighting
Photos: Coach frantically tries to pop Aaron Pico’s shoulder back into place at Bellator 286
Aaron Pico’s Bellator 286 fight with Jeremy Kennedy turned into a desperate attempt to stay in the fight after a horrific shoulder injury occurred in the first round of the main card fight. Pico could be seen trying to fix his shoulder mid-fight, and his corners including Greg Jackson...
ESPN
Jingnan Xiong tops Angela Lee by unanimous decision in ONE Championship main event
Jingnan Xiong nearly finished Angela Lee several times in a dominant first round and then did enough the rest of the way to earn a unanimous-decision victory Saturday in the main event of a ONE Championship card in Singapore. With the victory, Xiong retained her ONE women's 125-pound title and...
MMAmania.com
Bellator 286 pay figures revealed: Patricio Pitbull banks $150k to defend 145 pound belt
Bellator 286 just went down from Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California and that means we’ve got the official fighter purses from the event care of the California State Athletic Commission. That’s right, you don’t have to rely on sketchy Twitter or Instagram accounts claiming to know what...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend. 1:05 p.m.: A.J....
mmanews.com
Eblen Targets Future Adesanya Clash, Breaks Down Matchup
Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen is targeting a future collision with his UFC counterpart, believing that a matchup with Israel Adesanya would favor him. Eblen ascended the 185-pound Bellator mountain earlier this year by dethroning all-time great Gegard Mousasi. In the June 25 headliner, “The Human Cheat Code” made the most of his championship opportunity, which he earned after extending his perfect professional record to 11-0 with seven straight wins in the promotion.
mmanews.com
Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status
Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
Video | Paulo Costa, Patricky Pitbull and social media star Liver King have eating contest at Bellator 286 weigh-ins
Liver King reigned supreme at the Bellator 286 weigh-ins earlier today. The social media star has seen a massive uptick in popularity over the last year. Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has gone viral on platforms such as TikTok for his unique diet. That diet being, you guessed it, eating insane amounts of the liver.
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch UFC Vegas 61 post-fight press conference live stream
UFC Vegas 61 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners. On a night led by...
FanSided
