wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment
Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi Broke Tradition With WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi were set for a six-woman tag team main event on the May 16th, 2022, edition of "WWE Raw" they day they reportedly walked out of the company. As the show was starting, Banks and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and left the building, after which they were suspended and their titles were vacated. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about what he would have done if he was in Banks' and Naomi's shoes.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
International Business Times
Seth Rollins Makes Stunning Admission About Living In WWE's 'Roman Reigns Era'
WWE fans have been fortunate enough to watch the rise of Roman Reigns to the top of pro wrestling relevancy years after they chewed him up and spat him out. During the dark years of Reigns' climb, the fans already had their sights set on having Seth Rollins as their favored child out of the three former members of the Shield including Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley now with AEW).
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Match Reportedly Being Discussed For Upcoming Premium Live Event
WWE Extreme Rules is the next premium live event on the company's calendar, and, while the card is building up, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos are nowhere to be found on it. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso is under consideration, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Appears At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Event
Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts crossovers are nothing new to fans. With world champions like Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, or Jake Hager testing their luck in the octagon, or Ronda Rousey, Tyson Fury, or Cain Velasquez stepping into the squared circle, the two forms of entertainment can't get enough of each other. Sometimes, crossovers don't need to be physical, like The McMahons sitting cage side at a recent UFC event, or Daniel Cormier refereeing the upcoming Fight Pit match, but one recent crossover has turned the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, into "That B***h Show."
Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart To 'Star' In Upcoming Tales From The Territories Episode
Speaking with Chris Jericho on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast, "Dark Side of the Ring" co-executive produces/co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner discussed what fans can expect to see in the new "Tales from the Territories" series, their new joint project with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions. One of the episodes will be entirely dedicated to Stampede Wrestling. For said episode, the duo relied heavily on WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart, whose father, Stu, ran the Stampede territory from its humble beginnings in 1948 all the way through the 1984 "sale" to Vince McMahon.
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
PWMania
Updated Card for Monday’s Go-Home WWE RAW, New Segments Revealed
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition on Monday now includes two new segments. Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will sign their Extreme Rules contracts for the RAW Ladder Match. It was also revealed that The Judgment Day will confront AJ Styles on RAW. On this week’s...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
wrestlinginc.com
Earl Hebner Talks About The Time Andre The Giant Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Earl Hebner recalled one of the many times Andre The Giant didn't know his own strength. Hebner called numerous matches during Andre The Giant's career, including the well-known twin referee angle with his late brother, Dave. Earl and Dave argued about who was the actual referee of the WWE Championship match between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. It was Dave who counted the pinfall for Andre The Giant despite the fact that Hogan beat the count well before three.
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance
Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Names His Personal Favorite WWE WrestleMania
Kurt Angle, the Olympic Hero of professional wrestling, has had many epic moments throughout his illustrious career, from working the main event of WrestleMania 19 with Brock Lesnar to having a classic Street Fight with Shane McMahon at King of the Ring 2001. For all the iconic memories Angle has given the WWE Universe throughout his Hall of Fame career, however, the five-time WWE Champion had a particularly incredible first year in wrestling — Angle held three championships during his rookie year, and he held the first two, the WWE Intercontinental and European Championships, at WrestleMania 2000, where he ultimately lost both on the same night (despite not getting pinned). Describing the two-fall match between himself, Chris Jericho, and Chris Benoit, Angle detailed how special the event was for him, considering it was his first-ever WrestleMania.
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Responds To Fans Asking Him To Referee Special Match At Extreme Rules
With Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle set to face off in the first main roster Fight Pit match in WWE History, eyes have been on who will officiate the matchup over the past couple of days. While UFC legend and WWE fan Daniel Cormier was ultimately chosen to do the honors at Extreme Rules, fans had been calling for another former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter to officiate the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Set To Team With Top AEW Stars In Return Match
"The Dragon" is set to return to the ring on November 27th, and the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion is bringing some back up to the Dorton Arena. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will team with AAA, ROH & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR at Big Time Wrestling's "Return of the Dragon" in Raleigh, North Carolina. The trio will be taking on the next generation of Horsemen, as Brock Anderson, "Black Machismo" (aka Jay Lethal) and a mystery partner will unite as "Arn Anderson's 4 Horsemen," and will be accompanied by "The Enforcer" Arn Anderson. FTR had previously worked with Big Time Wrestling, in a match where they were managed by Bret "Hitman" Hart. The Rock n' Roll Express will also face The Briscoes at the event.
