Kurt Angle, the Olympic Hero of professional wrestling, has had many epic moments throughout his illustrious career, from working the main event of WrestleMania 19 with Brock Lesnar to having a classic Street Fight with Shane McMahon at King of the Ring 2001. For all the iconic memories Angle has given the WWE Universe throughout his Hall of Fame career, however, the five-time WWE Champion had a particularly incredible first year in wrestling — Angle held three championships during his rookie year, and he held the first two, the WWE Intercontinental and European Championships, at WrestleMania 2000, where he ultimately lost both on the same night (despite not getting pinned). Describing the two-fall match between himself, Chris Jericho, and Chris Benoit, Angle detailed how special the event was for him, considering it was his first-ever WrestleMania.

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO