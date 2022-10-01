The Sounds of the ’60S will come to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Sundays beginning Sept. 18

Read full article on original website
AC Ballet Announces It’s 40th Anniversary Season
The Atlantic City Ballet is celebrating 40 years of dance with a full schedule of performances. The season kicks off in October with Artistic Director, Phyllis Papa’s, international hit, Dracula at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater. The company will continue their residency at Caesars from October through April performing their most acclaimed ballets. In February, Ms. Papa will premier her newest ballet, Carmina Burana. In the midst of their Caesars’ performances, the company will also be performing around the state at The Strand in Lakewood, Stockton PAC in Galloway and The STAC in Stafford Township. They’ve also added a new venue during the holiday season. The Showboat Hotel and Casino will host the ballet for four performances of It’s A Shore Holiday.
tmpresale.com
Leslie Jones: Live in Atlantic City, NJ Mar 11th, 2023 – presale code
Eager to tell anyone who will listen that pre-sale code for a Leslie Jones: Live pre-sale is available below: During this exclusive presale actibe members have got a wonderful opportunity to acquire show tickets before anyone else. This could be the last chance ever to see Leslie Jones: Live live...
Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?
Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
FYI Philly tastes the bold flavors of Boricua 2.0, Gritty City Winery, Dom & Mia's
This week, the ladies check out Philly favorite Cavanaugh's new spot, Puerto Rican eats at Boricua 2.0, Gritty City Winery and Forever Changes Records.
delcoculturevultures.com
Do the Wildwoods in October
As the leaves start turning, you should be visiting the Wildwoods for autumn fun:. October 8 – Crest Best Run Fest – The 5th annual Crest Best Run Fest, presented by Inspira Health, is a world class running event almost entirely in the borough of Wildwood Crest, the home of DelMoSports! This event features 5 races over 2 days for runners seeking the ultimate experience and swag. For more information call 609-849-8908 or visit DelmoSports.com.
Iconic Ocean City, NJ pastry shop closing after 98 years
It seems like every week we are writing about a local longtime business closing its doors, we can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City as the latest. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world know about next Sunday’s closing with a post on their Facebook page on the evening of Saturday, September 10, where they wrote:
Ocean City, NJ man becomes new Jeopardy! champion
An Ocean City, New Jersey man became the new Jeopardy! champion on Friday night.
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
fox29.com
Remnants of Ian bring relentless rain, wind and flood streets at the Jersey shore
EGG HARBOR TWP. N.J. - The relentless rain and wind made for a messy day down at the shore. Some areas are still dealing with flooding, as others have improved, but it’s still miserable. Maureen Dunbar wasn’t getting very far Sunday. She gave FOX 29 reporter Kelly Rule and...
billypenn.com
Why did Philly hear tons of fireworks on a random rainy Friday night? A health care gala
Some people just got loud booms. Others heard the sizzle. And a few caught sight of them — tons of fireworks lighting up the Friday night sky over Philadelphia. No matter that it was kinda raining, and definitely cloudy. No matter that it was Sept. 30, a non-holiday evening with no major announced public events. Not a football night. The Phillies were in DC.
capemayvibe.com
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station’s HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
Wildwood beach drag race cancelled due to weather following previous weekend’s deadly H2oi pop-up car rally
UPDATE: On Friday afternoon, organizers of The Race of Gentlemen announced this weekend’s annual race had been cancelled. Less than a week after the streets of Wildwood were taken over by an unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two dead and at least two injured, the city was gearing up to welcome thousands of people and their cars for another automotive event — this one a beachfront drag race.
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
This New Jersey Town is Named One of the Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
There are so many beautiful small towns here in America that it would be hard to narrow it down to the top thousand, let alone the top 50. In a recent article by Architectural Digest, they managed to compile their data and put together the top 50 most beautiful small towns in America.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD
Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
Delaware Valley, Jersey shore brace for remnants of Ian this weekend
Here at home, crews are preparing for what's left of Hurricane Ian.
