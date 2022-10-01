The Sounds of the ’60S will come to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Sundays beginning Sept. 18

The Atlantic City Ballet is celebrating 40 years of dance with a full schedule of performances. The season kicks off in October with Artistic Director, Phyllis Papa’s, international hit, Dracula at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater. The company will continue their residency at Caesars from October through April performing their most acclaimed ballets. In February, Ms. Papa will premier her newest ballet, Carmina Burana. In the midst of their Caesars’ performances, the company will also be performing around the state at The Strand in Lakewood, Stockton PAC in Galloway and The STAC in Stafford Township. They’ve also added a new venue during the holiday season. The Showboat Hotel and Casino will host the ballet for four performances of It’s A Shore Holiday.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO