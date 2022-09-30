ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Central Minnesotans Walk for Suicide Prevention in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event raising awareness around mental health and suicide returned to St. Cloud in its full form on Sunday. The Out of the Darkness walk was held in person at Lake George and Eastman Park for the first time since before the start of the COVID pandemic. The purpose of the walk is to remember loved ones, spread hope and support, raise awareness, and save lives with the goal of reducing the number of people who are lost to suicide each year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Enjoy Beer? Hops & History Happening This Weekend In St. Cloud

My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

'Exceptionally rare' meteorite impact crater found in the Twin Cities metro

Tiny, fractured grains of sand called shocked quartz—pictured above under a microscope—are common identifiers of meteorite impacts. – Photo credit: Julia Steenberg. An exceptionally rare meteorite impact crater has been discovered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and the size of it suggests that had it struck today, it would've wiped out a massive chunk of the Twin Cities.
SCIENCE
WJON

What’s The Plan For St. Cloud’s Abandoned Burger King?

When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE

Third-generation coffee farmer brings taste of Colombia to Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Yair "Leo" Carvajalino grew up in Colombia, surrounded by coffee. Carvajalino's grandfather, Concho Guerreo, was the first coffee farmer in the family. It's an industry he was involved in for 94 years. Guerreo used to load the coffee onto mules, then transport it seven to eight hours away from the farm to the closest city.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Amazing Outdoor Festival In Minnesota Is Done For Good

One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ring In Fall With More Than 40 Vendors, Food Trucks, & Music This Weekend!

To me, fall really begins on October 1st. I know meteorological speaking it began back in September, but once that calendar flips to October I start to REALLY think about the leaves changing colors, shorter days, bonfires on crisp nights, and of course seeing local producers taking to the fields to combine and disc under what grew this summer. If you are more into celebrating fall with some shopping, which isn't wrong, there is a local event happening this weekend that will give you some deals, food, and best of all some music.
SAINT AUGUSTA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
