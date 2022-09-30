Read full article on original website
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual event raising awareness around mental health and suicide returned to St. Cloud in its full form on Sunday. The Out of the Darkness walk was held in person at Lake George and Eastman Park for the first time since before the start of the COVID pandemic. The purpose of the walk is to remember loved ones, spread hope and support, raise awareness, and save lives with the goal of reducing the number of people who are lost to suicide each year.
VRBO has become very popular over the last few years. Rent a house for your friends and/or family. Some of them are really affordable too. Although there are a few of them that have some fees that were not obvious prior to seeing the nightly/weekly pricing. So, just make sure that you read EVERYTHING before booking any of these VRBOs or AirBNB.
My Friends at the Stearns History Museum have come up with the coolest series ever. Hops & History!. This is the 2nd Annual Hops & History event: A Celebration of Brewing! Four local craft breweries will be participating in the event, as well as one cidery. Everything will be taking place outdoors at The Stearns History Museum. You'll be able to fill your 6-ounce glass as many times as you want with the purchase of a ticket to the event.
Looking for a spooky spot to have a Halloween treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - ROCORI High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the home to it's new St. Cloud address early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kay's Midtown Cafe in St. Cloud is closing Friday. The owners of the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page that their lease is expiring on the space at the end of October. They say they are auctioning off the equipment. They also thanked their customers...
Newbie here! It's National Coffee Day and I am all about celebrating it. Hot coffee (with cream), cold coffee, nitro coffee, you name it I will give it a try. However, being I am new to the Central Minnesota, St. Cloud area I need the 4-1-1 on where the place to get coffee not only on this day, but any day would be. Thank you to everyone who chimed in when I asked on Facebook:
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The fight to end Alzheimer’s got a big boost in St. Cloud. The Walk To End Alzheimer’s in St. Cloud raised $103,000 thanks to the work of 57 teams and over 450 participants. The top fundraising team was Team Sand, walking in honor...
Tiny, fractured grains of sand called shocked quartz—pictured above under a microscope—are common identifiers of meteorite impacts. – Photo credit: Julia Steenberg. An exceptionally rare meteorite impact crater has been discovered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and the size of it suggests that had it struck today, it would've wiped out a massive chunk of the Twin Cities.
When people get off Highway 10 to head to downtown St. Cloud on Highway 23 the first thing they see is a big, abandoned, run-down Burger King. In a recent survey of one me, respondents overwhelmingly asserted that something needs to be done about this dilapidated fast food fossil. The...
PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — Yair "Leo" Carvajalino grew up in Colombia, surrounded by coffee. Carvajalino's grandfather, Concho Guerreo, was the first coffee farmer in the family. It's an industry he was involved in for 94 years. Guerreo used to load the coffee onto mules, then transport it seven to eight hours away from the farm to the closest city.
It seems that every day is a National Day of Something. And usually I don't really pay much attention to those days, but today you could get something free out of the deal. And the fact that it's a free coffee when I would probably get one anyway is an added bonus.
Three fast-food restaurants were robbed at gunpoint in St. Paul in the space of 45 minutes Friday evening. St. Paul Police Department has confirmed that the trio of robberies happened between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Midway and Summit-University neighborhoods. The following incidents were reported:. 7:15 p.m., Wendy's...
ST. AUGUSTA -- The haunts and frights are coming back to St. Augusta this weekend. Harvest of Horror Haunted Hayride opens for the season Friday. Jason Stock has been putting on this Halloween theme event for the last twelve years. He says they strive to bring something new and different every year.
The Banded Woolly Bear Caterpillar, also known as the woolly worm or the Isabella tiger moth, is one of the most common furry caterpillars, and the easiest to find due to their orange and black coloring. According to folklore, that coloring can help predict winter weather forecasts. WeatherWorksInc.com wrote:. Folklore...
One of my very first, outdoor festivals was Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota. If you never had a chance to go, it was a 3-day festival jam-packed with bands, food, and a whole lot of people. Basically, it was awesome. You bring a lawn chair and just sit back, or stand...lots of people stand...and enjoy the shows. I had a chance to go in 2021 and unfortunately couldn't make it this past summer but I told myself I wasn't missing another one.
I love a good Etsy find. It's such a great site for trying to find unique pieces to give as gifts or get a little something to treat yourself. I did a search of "St. Cloud Minnesota" on the site and found a bunch of really cool vintage items from our neck of the woods.
To me, fall really begins on October 1st. I know meteorological speaking it began back in September, but once that calendar flips to October I start to REALLY think about the leaves changing colors, shorter days, bonfires on crisp nights, and of course seeing local producers taking to the fields to combine and disc under what grew this summer. If you are more into celebrating fall with some shopping, which isn't wrong, there is a local event happening this weekend that will give you some deals, food, and best of all some music.
