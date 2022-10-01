Read full article on original website
Cities in Hampton Roads make preparations for potential severe flooding
Ahead of severe weather early next week, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for heavy flooding and winds.
Virginia Beach church, beach club damaged from Hurricane Ian aftermath
The effects of Hurricane Ian are being felt in Virginia Beach. An emergency call went out, in mid-afternoon, at the Cavalier Beach Club off Atlantic Avenue.
City of Virginia Beach declares local state of emergency ahead of major flooding
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
The City of Norfolk prepares for flooding
The Norfolk Emergency Preparedness and Response Director says the city has a plan regarding Monday's potential major tidal flooding.
Remnants of Ian pack punch in Portsmouth
The remnants of Ian packed a punch in Portsmouth Friday. The heavy rain and extreme winds did not let up for much of the day. The Elizabeth River looked more like an ocean.
Several local cities declare state of emergency due to flooding impacts from Ian
Schools are being closed around our region on Monday as the second round of bad weather is forecasted throughout. This follows the impacts of Ian that hit the seven cities on Friday.
‘I always felt I could win’: Virginia Beach man wins $359,000 playing lottery
In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery's Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.
Virginia Beach Oceanfront slammed by remnants of Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront stayed rainy and windy throughout the day on Friday. So much so, a steeple at Galilee Church on Pacific Avenue fell. It seems to be resting on Holly Hill Apartments, right next door. Not far from the church, weather...
"It's good luck!" Beach church hosts wedding after losing steeple to Ian winds
"The show must go on," said Rev. Andrew Buchanan, as he prepared to marry two couples one day after high winds from a remnant of Hurricane Ian tore off the steeple at Galilee Episcopal Church.
Mellow Mushroom coming to Virginia Beach
NORFOLK, Va. — A new landmark has been established for residents and visitors of Virginia Beach. A Mellow Mushroom, sitting at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and 35th Street, will open Monday, Oct. 3. The restaurant brought a stainless steel rotating globe of the world and a Madsteez, Mark...
'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago. The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday." Here...
8 a.m. coastal low update: Tidal flooding recedes, expected to go higher Monday afternoon
KaMaria Braye and Brett Hall have updates from Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3M0tVVj. 8 a.m. coastal low update: Tidal flooding recedes, …. USS Gerald R. Ford deployment delayed due to weather. Free parking in area garages extended with flooding …. Tidal flooding down some after high tide Monday...
NC murder suspect arrested in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina murder suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jordache W. Leach would be charged with first-degree murder after being extradited back to North Carolina. He also was charged with being a fugitive from justice, the sheriff’s office says.
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
Langley directs non-essentials to telework ahead of potential severe flooding
Officials have ordered that non-essential personnel to work with their supervisors regarding excused absences, leave approval, or clarification on issues
City of Hampton declares local state of emergency ahead of tidal flooding
Residents in low-lying areas should be preparing to evacuate to hotels or to friends and family members that live inland.
Portsmouth church to host fashion show for Domestic Violence Month
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Grove Church in presenting “A Fashion Show with a Purpose” beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Month. The event is hosted by the church’s “We Are Our Sisters’ Keeper Women’s Ministry in partnership with the South Hampton Roads YWCA (YWCA-SHR) and the […]
VSP investigating deadly interstate crash in Virginia Beach
Virginia State Police say charges are pending as they investigate a deadly crash involving a car and two motorcycles that took place Saturday night in Virginia Beach.
Hampton gang member sentenced 27 months for pandemic employment fraud
Court documents show that 27-year-old Demichael J. Peeples submitted false unemployment claims for both himself and on behalf of others with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of California.
13 Best Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
We go on vacation so we can enjoy the sights and the activities while enjoying sleeping on a bed we don’t have to make, and eating food we don’t have to cook. People come from all over the world to sample Southern cooking. They come especially to enjoy the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA.
