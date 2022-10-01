ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Lands ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Screenwriter Michael Waldron

Marvel Studios is one step closer to “Secret Wars.” The company has tapped “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” screenwriter Michael Waldron to write the script for 2025’s “Avengers: Secret Wars,” the climactic final film in the Multiverse Saga. Waldron has been instrumental in crafting the multiverse within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He created and served as head writer on the 2021 Disney+ series “Loki,” in which the single, sacred Marvel timeline was ultimately fractured into a multiplicity of alternative realities. In “Doctor Strange 2,” Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) encounters several new dimensions, and in the film’s mid-credits scene, he...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals Original Threat to His Main Character Role

It goes without saying that Luke Skywalker has become synonymous with the Star Wars franchise and when you think about the space drama epic, the Jedi Master instantly comes to mind. However, it turns out that Mark Hamill was originally convinced that someone else would be taking Luke's place as the franchise's main character and it was none other than his good pal Harrison Ford who played the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, Han Solo.
MOVIES
Collider

'Avengers: Secret Wars’ Taps ’Loki’s Michael Waldron to Pen Screenplay for Marvel Studios

Marvel’s newest team-up property has found its scribe. Deadline is reporting that Avengers: Secret Wars has pulled from its pool of existing writers to find its scribe, with Loki writer Michael Waldron set to pen the upcoming film. The news comes on the heels of Jeff Loveness boarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as writer, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to the Marvel fold to direct the next Avengers film, which Secret Wars will be a follow-up to, presumably. Plot details for both Avengers films are being kept under wraps, and Marvel Studios declined to comment to Deadline.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebel Alliance#Mandalorian#Senate
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Andor filming locations spotted by fans

Some of the real life filming locations for Andor epsiode 4 have been spotted by fans of the latest Star Wars series. Andor, which is available on streaming service Disney Plus, is currently on its fourth episode, after its first three dropped in one go when it debuted in mid-September.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Andor' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 5 Land on Disney Plus?

The Star Wars universe expanded on Disney Plus in the form of Rogue One prequel series Andor, which takes place five years before the events of the 2016 movie. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who plays a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Fans debate Luke’s original trilogy power levels as we rank the clones of Jango Fett

It’s been a quiet day for Star Wars fans, but as always there’s much to debate. Today fans have spent time figuring out the age-old question of how powerful a Jedi Luke was during the original trilogy, while one of our resident experts picks through the prequel-era movies and TV shows to highlight the best clones of Jango Fett.
TV SHOWS
NME

New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look

20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
MOVIES
CNET

Marvel's 'Armor Wars' Shifts From Disney Plus Series to Movie, Report Says

Marvel's Armor Wars, which was being developed as a Disney Plus series, is now being shot as a movie, according to a Thursday report by The Hollywood Reporter, which cited unnamed sources. Armor Wars didn't yet have a scheduled air date for Disney's streaming service but was slated to be...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES

