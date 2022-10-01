Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Reportedly Blocked Marvel Studios’ Harrison Ford Casting Announcement
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is buzzing about the latest rumors claiming that Star Wars icon Harrison Ford is headed to the franchise to star in an upcoming project. The project in question is reportedly the Thunderbolts film where the Hollywood icon would be taking over the General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross role from the late William Hurt.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Lands ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Screenwriter Michael Waldron
Marvel Studios is one step closer to “Secret Wars.” The company has tapped “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” screenwriter Michael Waldron to write the script for 2025’s “Avengers: Secret Wars,” the climactic final film in the Multiverse Saga. Waldron has been instrumental in crafting the multiverse within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He created and served as head writer on the 2021 Disney+ series “Loki,” in which the single, sacred Marvel timeline was ultimately fractured into a multiplicity of alternative realities. In “Doctor Strange 2,” Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) encounters several new dimensions, and in the film’s mid-credits scene, he...
epicstream.com
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Reveals Original Threat to His Main Character Role
It goes without saying that Luke Skywalker has become synonymous with the Star Wars franchise and when you think about the space drama epic, the Jedi Master instantly comes to mind. However, it turns out that Mark Hamill was originally convinced that someone else would be taking Luke's place as the franchise's main character and it was none other than his good pal Harrison Ford who played the stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, Han Solo.
Collider
'Avengers: Secret Wars’ Taps ’Loki’s Michael Waldron to Pen Screenplay for Marvel Studios
Marvel’s newest team-up property has found its scribe. Deadline is reporting that Avengers: Secret Wars has pulled from its pool of existing writers to find its scribe, with Loki writer Michael Waldron set to pen the upcoming film. The news comes on the heels of Jeff Loveness boarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as writer, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to the Marvel fold to direct the next Avengers film, which Secret Wars will be a follow-up to, presumably. Plot details for both Avengers films are being kept under wraps, and Marvel Studios declined to comment to Deadline.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Will No Longer Be A Marvel Disney+ Show, But There's Great News
Marvel's developing Armor Wars show starring Don Cheadle is undergoing a major change.
Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
thedigitalfix.com
Andor filming locations spotted by fans
Some of the real life filming locations for Andor epsiode 4 have been spotted by fans of the latest Star Wars series. Andor, which is available on streaming service Disney Plus, is currently on its fourth episode, after its first three dropped in one go when it debuted in mid-September.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper: 'They have lost their protector; now is our time to strike.'"
theplaylist.net
‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: ‘The Witcher’ Star Freya Allan Joins Cast Of Upcoming Film
Last month, it was revealed announced that Owen Teague would star in a new “Planet Of The Apes” movie for 20th Century Studios. Now, Deadline reports that “The Witcher” star Freya Allan joins Teague in the film’s cast, and the film also has a new title: “Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes.”
CNET
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 5 Land on Disney Plus?
The Star Wars universe expanded on Disney Plus in the form of Rogue One prequel series Andor, which takes place five years before the events of the 2016 movie. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor, who plays a vital role as a spy in the early days of the Rebel Alliance against the totalitarian Galactic Empire.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Fans debate Luke’s original trilogy power levels as we rank the clones of Jango Fett
It’s been a quiet day for Star Wars fans, but as always there’s much to debate. Today fans have spent time figuring out the age-old question of how powerful a Jedi Luke was during the original trilogy, while one of our resident experts picks through the prequel-era movies and TV shows to highlight the best clones of Jango Fett.
Black Panther was one of the original 10 MCU characters Marvel Studios was founded on
The role of Black Panther is to be determined in Wakanda Forever. The key role of Black Panther in MCU history is a matter of record
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
CNET
Marvel's 'Armor Wars' Shifts From Disney Plus Series to Movie, Report Says
Marvel's Armor Wars, which was being developed as a Disney Plus series, is now being shot as a movie, according to a Thursday report by The Hollywood Reporter, which cited unnamed sources. Armor Wars didn't yet have a scheduled air date for Disney's streaming service but was slated to be...
Billy Eichner Says That “Straight People” Didn’t Show Up For “Bros” After A Disappointing Box Office Opening
"It is special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don’t get this opportunity often."
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
