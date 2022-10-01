Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates
A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
bigislandnow.com
We got your maps: All you need to know on road closures during Ironman race days
Driving a car around West Hawai‘i during Ironman race day, or race days, in this case, is hectic. But it’s not impossible. For the first time in its four-decade history, Ironman is hosting two race days this year, Thursday and Saturday, but the double format is not the only change this year: Traffic patterns have been adjusted in some instances to try and make operating a car easier and safer while athletes endure their 140.6-mile journey.
Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
Fatal crash forces closure on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel
Eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed due to a fatal crash, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The closure is located near Silverthorne at exit 205. Traffic is being diverted to Loveland Pass via US 6, CDOT officials said. Commuters should expect delays and an extended closure.
Fatal crash causes internet outages in Portland metro
A fatal crash on SW Scholl's Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning canceled on Kauai as heavy rain eases
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has canceled a flash flood warning that was in effect for Kauai as heavy rain from a passing cold front has eased. The Weather Service said at 9 a.m., radar showed heavy rain and storms impacting the island with more moving ashore from the northeast. Peak rainfall rates were measured at 1 to 2 inches per hour.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state
An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
1st wet season storm to drop over islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
mauinow.com
Celebration of Life for Maui Tomorrow founding board member, Mark Sheehan
Due to heavy rain, this event has been postponed until next week, Oct. 9. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Sunday, Oct. 2, for Mark Sheehan, founding board member of Maui Tomorrow. The gathering includes a potluck at 2 p.m., filled by a sunset ceremony starting at 4...
Motorcyclist killed in Kona vehicle accident
The Hawaii Police Department is asking the public to avoid Kealakaa Street in Kailua-Kona due to a vehicle crash.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
bigislandnow.com
Kona man dies following 2-vehicle crash near Kealakehe High School
A Kailua-Kona man dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night near Kealakehe High School. Hawai‘i police responded to the intersection of Kealaka‘a and Kealakehe Streets, nearly two miles above the school, at approximately 6:54 p.m. While on scene, officers determined that a blue 2000 Toyota 4Runner heading north on Kealaka‘a Street was making a left turn onto Kealakehe Street when it was struck by a 21-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln, who was operating a red Honda Grom motorcycle heading south on Kealakaa Street without his headlights on.
KITV.com
Controversy over concrete: some angered by plastered coast on Oahu's north shore
PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Criticism mounted on social media this week over an Instagram video capturing a slope on the shores of Paumalu, or Sunset Beach, covered in concrete with a layer of sand over it. Seawalls, or any device to solidify a coastline, is counterproductive, climate change expert Chip...
alaskasnewssource.com
Another ex-typhoon takes aim on Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another ex-typhoon is whipping up winds and waves over the western Aleutian Islands. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for winds 60-75 mph, but gusts that could ramp up to 90. Sustained winds of 74 miles per hour are considered hurricane strength. Rain will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Completely senseless’: Kauai crash that killed woman in marked crosswalk spurs state action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai family plans to take legal action following a crash that killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk. They say it’s a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided. Tanya Ruiz Hall, 50, was a private nurse. She moved from California to Kauai a decade...
More affordable housing to be built on Kauai
When the project is complete, Phase One will have 111 multi-family rental units and 38 single-family homes to be sold to Kauai residents who qualify.
When does Oregon change the clocks back for the end of Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. It’s the time of year when we’re all gifted an extra hour of sleep on a Saturday night. One may wonder why folks can’t just look at a calendar to determine when this will happen, but then how many people buy a calendar anymore?
