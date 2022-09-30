Picking up wins in two of their first three matches, the Concordia High School volleyball team went 2-2 in pool play in the invitational tournament it hosted on Saturday. Concordia swept Hanover in the opening match of the tournament, 25-14, 25-22. Taylor McDaniel had six kills, five digs and 11 service points with five aces for the Panthers in the win.

CONCORDIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO