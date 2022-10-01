AEW Rampage Results (09/30) - Tag Team Championship Match, Jamie Hayter Vs. Willow Nightingale, Rush Vs. John Silver

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes Sasha Banks And Naomi Broke Tradition With WWE Walkout
Sasha Banks and Naomi were set for a six-woman tag team main event on the May 16th, 2022, edition of "WWE Raw" they day they reportedly walked out of the company. As the show was starting, Banks and Naomi placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and left the building, after which they were suspended and their titles were vacated. Now, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has opened up about what he would have done if he was in Banks' and Naomi's shoes.
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat’s In-Ring Return Officially Announced
Ricky Steamboat is making his in-ring return at Big Time Wrestling next month. and the details of the match have been revealed. Big Time Wrestling has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will team with FTR against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a mystery partner at the November 27th event.
wrestlinginc.com
The Usos Match Reportedly Being Discussed For Upcoming Premium Live Event
WWE Extreme Rules is the next premium live event on the company's calendar, and, while the card is building up, the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions The Usos are nowhere to be found on it. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A match involving Jimmy and Jey Uso is under consideration, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
411mania.com
MJF Gives Wheeler Yuta Credit, Says He Will Never Wrestle Eddie Kingston
MJF has been active on his Twitter. As noted earlier today, he took shots at Wheeler Yuta ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. However, he also praised Yuta for being good at wrestling. He wrote: “As I’ve said before, me and Yuta have had wars all over...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Wants Another Crack At Feuding With Former WWE Star
Three years after the infamous WWE Hell In A Cell 2019 event that saw Seth Rollins defeat The Fiend via disqualification, Rollins addressed working with the Bray Wyatt alter-ego and the potential to revisit that at some point in the future. In a recent sit-down interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Rollins was asked about whether or not he is interested in working with Wyatt if he were to return to the company in the future. Rollins, while hesitant, is open to the idea, saying, "another crack at that one might be nice," before addressing the hardships of participating in a long-term feud against a character like The Fiend.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Is Happy To See Former WWE Star Getting Second Chance In AEW
Saraya signed to AEW following her contract expiring with WWE in July, marking the first time she works with another major promotion. Saraya aligned herself with the babyface side of the roster as she saved Athena and Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm from a beatdown from Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, Rebel, and Jamie Hayer. Two-time Divas Champion Saraya has suffered through issues in the past, both mental and physical, and AEW star and former 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy discussed Saraya receiving a second chance.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Recalls Hilarious Segment That Got Bob Backlund Removed From WWE Television
Kurt Angle's debut on the WWE main roster in Autumn 1999 was the beginning of one of the most impressive rookie years in WWE history. The Olympic Gold Medalist won both the WWE European and Intercontinental Championships mere months into his tenure before closing out his first year on the roster by winning the WWE Championship from The Rock at No Mercy 2000. However, one aspect of his legendary rookie year that many seem to forget was his brief time being managed by the legendary Bob Backlund.
PWMania
Sable Trends on Social Media Following Comments by Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s comments about former WWE Women’s Champion Sable trended on Twitter. As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode, Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserved to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Several WWE Superstar Name Changes
It was Shakespeare who wrote "What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon likely didn't have The Bard's words in mind when he decided to issue an edict in April 2022 that WWE Superstars would no longer use their real names or names they used on the Indies, but that's generally how many on the roster chose to approach it. Though slightly jarring at first, people like Theory, Riddle, Ciampa, and GUNTHER still retained the aspects of their characters that fans have come to know and love over the years.
Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Wanted Bandido’s Phone Number Before His AEW Dynamite Match Was Finished
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Teaming With FTR in Return Match
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will return to the ring at a Big Time Wrestling event on November 27 at Raleigh’s Dorton Arena. Steamboat will be teaming up with FTR vs. Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner that Arn Anderson will manage. The Briscoes vs. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Change In How Fans In Latin America Watch AEW Programming
All Elite Wrestling announced Friday night that its programming would be a bit different for fans who live in Mexico, the Caribbean, South America, and Central America. In a statement that was released on Twitter, AEW revealed that as of September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, except for those who live in Brazil. Starting today, October 1, fans can start using AEW Plus to watch AEW content.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Poses With Top WWE Stars as Rhe Shield at WWE Live Event
At a WWE live event that took place over the weekend in Bismarck, North Dakota, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and The Miz did their best impressions of members of The Shield. During the main event, Street Fight, the three men used the famous hand pose used by the Shield, which resulted in loud boos from the fans at the Bismarck Event Center. The match was against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Reveals Advice From The Rock That Got Him Going
Drew McIntyre has found success in WWE, becoming a Triple Crown Champion with two WWE World Championship reigns, two WWE Tag Team Championship wins, and one Intercontinental Championship victory. McIntyre also found success outside of WWE in Impact Wrestling, being one of the only men to win both the Impact World Championship and the WWE World Championship. The Rock also found success in WWE, and then transcended the business to become one of the world's biggest stars, appearing at the Super bowl, multiple different Hollywood movies, and even creating a show dedicated to his life known as "Young Rock." McIntyre revealed advice that the former 10-time WWE World Champion gave him that got him going.
wrestlinginc.com
Earl Hebner Talks About The Time Andre The Giant Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Earl Hebner recalled one of the many times Andre The Giant didn't know his own strength. Hebner called numerous matches during Andre The Giant's career, including the well-known twin referee angle with his late brother, Dave. Earl and Dave argued about who was the actual referee of the WWE Championship match between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. It was Dave who counted the pinfall for Andre The Giant despite the fact that Hogan beat the count well before three.
