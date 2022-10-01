Effective: 2022-09-30 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-30 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Mountains; Southwest Utah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Iron County through 630 PM MDT At 559 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Paragonah, or 23 miles north of Cedar City, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parowan. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 78 and 96. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

BEAVER COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO