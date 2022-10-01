Trustees at South San ISD petition two members’ removal for ‘incompetency,’ ‘official misconduct’

Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million Disagreement
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea Turtles
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates
mesquite-news.com
A&M-San Antonio reinstated as polling site for upcoming election
With midterm elections less than two months away, voters will be able to cast their ballots at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, which almost lost its designation as a polling location. The university will host early voting Oct. 24- Nov. 4 and Election Day voting on Nov. 8 in the Mays...
City is guiding development with utility districts
The Flying W Municipal Utility District, which would sit between the extra-territorial jurisdictions of New Braunfels and San Marcos along FM 1102 and Watson Lane, is one of the many proposed utility districts brought before city council this year. (Courtesy city of New Braunfels) In the past three years, at...
lakefrontollu.com
Sorority life in San Antonio
Greek Showcase offers students the opportunity to join a sorority on campus or within the city. SAN ANTONIO– On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) fraternity and sorority life hosted the Greek Showcase at Chapel Auditorium. The event featured on-campus sororities and two city-wide chapters that students could join.
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million Disagreement
San Antonio Councilman Mario BravoScreenshot from Twitter. On September 15, a councilman criticized another council member and is now suspended indefinitely. San Antonio Council member Mario Bravo of District 1 didn’t agree with Councilwoman Ana Sandoval over a budgetary issue.
Express-News editorial board calls for San Antonio councilman to resign
The board hasn't called for a resignation since 2013.
tpr.org
One of two long overdue Bexar County jail studies released
The office of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released a long overdue study of the jail on Friday. The new report focused on how to better staff the facility that has struggled to keep up at a critical time. The number of people jailed remains high, and deputies complain about the state of both the jail infrastructure and their quality of life.
KSAT 12
San Antonio remembers 109-year-old community leader during homegoing service
SAN ANTONIO – Family, friends and members of the community held a homegoing service for 109-year-old Gertha Murphy Saturday at Mt. Zion First Baptist Church in San Antonio. “Throughout all of her 109 years, she was in an organization in some way, giving back in some way,” said Yvonne Scott, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sister of Murphy.
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
KSAT 12
Nearly half of San Antonio teens polled report feeling helpless, survey says
SAN ANTONIO – A mental health survey conducted in San Antonio found nearly 50% of people ages 12 to 19 are experiencing mental health issues. The survey found an even higher rate of mental health issues among LGBTQ+ and gender diverse youth. The San Antonio Teen Mental Survey was...
tpr.org
Downtown flops in visitor survey, prompting a council debate
Downtown San Antonio flopped in a recent survey of visitors conducted by Centro San Antonio, a non-profit organization that works to make the city center more welcoming. San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry referenced the results as the council on Thursday approved special assessment rates for commercial properties and residential condos in the Downtown Public Improvement District or PID.
‘So much anger’: Parent speaks about Wimberley ISD teacher charged with assault
Wimberley ISD parents are feeling frustrated and upset after police arrested a teacher for two counts of assault - offensive contact.
nowcastsa.com
Town Hall on St. Mary’s Strip Erupts Into a Chaotic Parking Lot Face Off
A Town Hall to discuss a parking proposal for the St. Mary’s strip area devolved into a near-brawl Sept. 24 when the overflow crowd of more than 200 people spilled outside to an overheated parking lot of the St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. The town hall meeting was hosted...
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
San Antonio police shoots man who reportedly struck officer with vehicle
The man is in surgery.
Texas man destroyed knife, painted truck after fatal stabbing, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of fatally stabbing a man and then destroying the knife and painting his truck in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Marc Louis Champoux, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, according to...
Legionella forces personnel out of military barracks in San Antonio
About 150 personnel at an air force base in San Antonio are being moved due to an outbreak of Legionella, a bacteria known to cause a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaire's Disease.
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game
SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige
Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
A former Alamo Heights mayor and his wife have put their Mid-Atlantic Colonial-meets-German-style home back on the market, again under the guidance of local luxury brokerage Phyllis Browning Co. Louis and Susanne Cooper found a buyer last year for their 1927 home in the exclusive north-of-downtown enclave, but the deal...
